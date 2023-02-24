What should the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? 'NFL Total Access'

Former Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon has landed a new job. He is joining the Giants as their running backs coach, per multiple reports. Nixon interviewed for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job, which the team kept in house by promoting Brian Schottenheimer. He is one of the few assistants Matt Rhule hired who had NFL experience, [more]
Frank Thomas. Paul Konerko. Jose Abreu. How will Andrew Vaughn live up to the pantheon of great White Sox first basemen?
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season. Recently appearing on The [more]
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
The Eagles safety wasn’t penalized for the hit, but the NFL fined him after the Super Bowl.
Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency? Take a look at the position's 10 highest paid players in the league.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders' future in the NFL is up in the air heading into the offseason, and it seems the 25-year-old wants to make his feelings clear. By Adam Hermann
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Mac Jones had a poor 2022 NFL season, but is the leader of the New England Patriots offense really in the bottom tier of the league's starting quarterbacks? Matt Cassel has unveiled his ranking of the league's top 32 QBs.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization. Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might [more]
What motivated Matthew Slater to put off retirement and come back to the Patriots for a 16th season? His answer in a recent interview reflects where this team stands entering the 2023 season.
Jan Stephenson has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her foundation announced Thursday.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Mic’d-up video shows how insistent Patrick Mahomes was about staying in Divisional playoff game despite a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports' Peter King weighed in on the potential quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance heading into the 2023 NFL season.
"We think that the many strengths he has will augment and really help our team."