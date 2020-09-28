The Bears have yet to announce whether Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles will play quarterback in Week Four, against the Colts. Four days later, the Bears face the Buccaneers.

And that sets up a compelling storyline, if Foles gets the nod: Nick Foles vs. Tom Brady, more than two years after they met in the Super Bowl.

Foles, the unlikely gunslinger who outdueled the greatest quarterback of all time may get another crack at Brady, if coach Matt Nagy entrusts the job to Foles. Reading between the lines, it appears that Foles will be the choice.

Indeed, if (as he explained to PFT last night) Nagy doesn’t want to constantly go back and forth between his quarterbacks and if (as he also said) Sunday’s decision to bench Trubisky for Foles resulted from a gut feeling, it’s safe to say the Foles will be the guy less likely to be gut-feelinged to the bench.

The bigger question with Foles is his health. He took a big hit on the last touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Atlanta. He likewise took a big hit on his first touchdown pass for the Jaguars in Week One of the 2019 season, and he broke a collarbone.

Chances are, Nagy will need both of his quarterbacks to play at some point this year. So he needs both to be all in with whatever the decision is.

And if the decision is Foles, we’re all in for a Thursday night NFC Central reunion which also happens to be a Super Bowl LII reunion, only 10 days from now.

If Bears go with Nick Foles, a Super Bowl LII reunion looms originally appeared on Pro Football Talk