Bears' Nick Foles: I'm better now than when I won Super Bowl MVP

Foles fired up: I'm better now than when I won Super Bowl MVP

Nick Foles is a Super Bowl MVP. Nick Foles has also put together some less-than-inspiring campaigns across stints with the Rams, Jaguars and now the Bears. But when players and coaches talk about the impact Foles is making this offseason一 where he’s been relegated to third-team reps一 they rave about his attitude and how much he brings to the table as a mentor. There’s not much raving about his play however, even as he shreds the third-string defense routinely in practice. But Foles doesn’t just chalk up his pretty deep ball completions in practice to playing against lesser competition.

“Listen, I’m 32,” Foles said. “I feel great. The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that. And I’m confident in that. So put that through your mind. I know that. I know what this game’s about.

“I’ve shown what I can do. I’ve shown it in the right situation. A player wants to be in the right situation where he’s running what he wants to run and doing it the way he wants to do it, in complements to the coaching staff. But I’m in this situation right now where I’m the three. That doesn’t mean I get complacent. It means I keep working.”

Which begs the question, then why did things go wrong last season? But when initially asked that, Foles declined to divulge.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I can’t talk about to be honest with you. It’s one thing to create something, it’s another thing to know when not to speak about something and this isn’t the right time or place to speak about it.”

Later, as he got more and more fired up in his press conference, Foles did open up a bit and spoke to last year’s failures一 at least in a tangential way.

“You have to have the whole package as a team,” Foles said. “You have to have everyone in there. Top down has to be great. If it’s not great you’re going to be mediocre. I’ve seen it, I’ve been a part of it. And unfortunately when you’re a quarterback you’ve got to go through a bunch of the bologna. But that’s part of it. That’s why we play this position, that’s why we grow.”

And so Foles will keep working, keep grinding, and will “keep slinging it with these third-stringers,” because you never know who’s watching.

“At the end of the day, there might be some kid that’s watching this press conference and they see that Nick Foles is a three quarterback, and he’s going out there and his mentality is to dice up that defense and help his teammates,” Foles said. “That is what I will continue to do until I lace up the cleats for the last time.”

