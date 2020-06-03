Bears' Nick Foles given strong odds to win NFL comeback player of the year
Finally, at long last, some decent news about a Bears quarterback.
You can thank FanDuel for this brief hit of serotonin. The online book released their odds for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and wouldn't you know it, Nick Foles makes an appearance. In the top 10!:
Ben Roethlisberger +250
Rob Gronkowski +300
J.J. Watt +550
Cam Newton +750
A.J. Green +900
Matthew Stafford +900
Alex Smith +1400
Andy Dalton +1400
Nick Foles +1400
Myles Garrett +2000
Their reasoning for listing Foles 9th on this list is pretty simple too. So simple, in fact, that it's quite literally one sentence long: "Foles is likely to be the starter in Chicago after a short-lived, injury-plagued run in Jacksonville."
There's probably a good argument to be made that Foles is a smart move here, one that goes beyond just assuming he'll be the starting QB. There's also probably a good argument to be made that FanDuel hasn't properly considered Nick Foles' career and lack of substantial season-long production. But hey, positive news! Sort of!
