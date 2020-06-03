Finally, at long last, some decent news about a Bears quarterback.

You can thank FanDuel for this brief hit of serotonin. The online book released their odds for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and wouldn't you know it, Nick Foles makes an appearance. In the top 10!:

Ben Roethlisberger +250

Rob Gronkowski +300

J.J. Watt +550

Cam Newton +750

A.J. Green +900

Matthew Stafford +900

Alex Smith +1400

Andy Dalton +1400

Nick Foles +1400

Myles Garrett +2000



















Their reasoning for listing Foles 9th on this list is pretty simple too. So simple, in fact, that it's quite literally one sentence long: "Foles is likely to be the starter in Chicago after a short-lived, injury-plagued run in Jacksonville."

There's probably a good argument to be made that Foles is a smart move here, one that goes beyond just assuming he'll be the starting QB. There's also probably a good argument to be made that FanDuel hasn't properly considered Nick Foles' career and lack of substantial season-long production. But hey, positive news! Sort of!

Bears' Nick Foles given strong odds to win NFL comeback player of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago