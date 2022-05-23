Can Bears get 'nice surprise' from Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom in 2022?

Can Jenkins, Borom be 'nice surprise' for Bears in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Of the myriad of question marks surrounding the 2022 Bears, whether or not the offensive line can be serviceable and keep Justin Fields clean ranks somewhere between 1A and 1B.

The Bears signed Lucas Patrick to be their starting center. Cody Whitehair will handle left guard. There will be an open competition in training camp for the starting right guard spot.

Even if the three interior spots work out, none of that will matter if second-year tackles Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins can't hold up on the outside.

Fans are understandably worried about the state of the Bears' offensive line. Fields' progression in Year 2 should be the team's top priority this season. If Fields takes a beating weekly, it will be hard for him to stay healthy and show the growth needed to prove he's a franchise quarterback.

Borom and Jenkins are vital to the Bears' offensive line being passable in 2022. While it's hard to judge offensive lineman before the pads go on, offensive line coach Chris Morgan has liked what he has seen from his two young tackles during the offseason program.

"Both those guys are working really hard," Morgan said during the first media availability at OTAs. "They're coming along. They want to win. They're willing to do whatever. It's been a nice surprise so far."

Last season, the Bears' offensive line ranked from subpar to bad, depending on which metrics you use.

They were the 22nd-ranked offensive line last season, per Pro Football Focus. In addition, they ranked 24th in PFF's Pass Blocking Efficiency metric and allowed the 10th most pressures in the NFL at 194.

In 631 snaps at both right and left tackle, Borom allowed 32 pressures and five sacks, per PFF. Jenkins, who struggled with injuries, allowed 11 pressures and two sacks in just 157 snaps.

Those numbers have to be better for the Bears to have any shot of competing in 2022.

New head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hope the switch to the wide-zone offense can help make life easier on an offensive line that has never worked together.

The process of getting the offensive line from its current early stage to its final form will be an arduous one.

"I think it's always a challenge to get five guys to play together," Morgan said. "And up front, that's the only thing that matters. Nothing matters if that guy's playing great, and that guy's playing great, and those guys aren't. You're only as good as your weakest link, so to speak, upfront. And it really does take all five to excel on the offensive line. So getting those guys to play together, to play for each other, that's probably … I don't know if it's the hardest thing, but it might be the No. 1 topic to address and try to accomplish."

New general manager Ryan Poles wants the Bears' offensive line to play lighter, faster, and have an edge. That starts with Patrick, who the Bears are relying on to anchor an unproven unit.

Patrick understands the work the Bears' offensive line has in front of them and knows that even the most experienced offensive lines don't know if they are going to be successful.

"There's injuries, there's different schemes, it's a ton of things," Patrick said. "Each day you've just got to try and get as good as you can be. If you're trying to put the end goal of that, then you're chasing the wrong things. If you're just trying to get better each day and putting the best five out there, whoever that is, and competing every day, then that unit will be solid if they're doing that."



Patrick and Whitehair, as long as they remain healthy, give the Bears two quality interior offensive linemen. The right guard will remain a mystery until training camp. Borom and Jenkins will be the key to ensuring the Bears' offensive line doesn't derail the season and Fields' development.

The hope is that with the combination of the wide-zone scheme, Morgan's coaching, and good, old-fashioned hard work, the two young tackles can cement themselves as bookends that can be relied on for years to come. The journey there starts long before the pads come on.

"They're just grinding," Patrick said of Borom and Jenkins." This is the time where, I say, as a player, you want to just get bigger, faster, stronger, and focus on your details of your technique. Each day they're coming out there and putting their best foot forward."

