Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 16

The Chicago Bears have lost seven straight games. In Week 15, the Bears hosted the NFC top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who are now 13-1 on the year. This week, they will play the first-place team in the AFC in the 11-3 Buffalo Bills.

On Christmas Eve, the Bears have a chance to shock the NFL world, as they are currently heavy underdogs against the best team in the AFC. They played competitively against the Eagles and had multiple opportunities to win that football game.

If they can capitalize on offense and create turnovers on defense, they will put some pressure on the Bills. Matt Eberflus has to put an emphasis on finishing this week. Chicago has had chances to win big games this year but failed to do so in the fourth quarter. It’s been a long time since they’ve won a football game, but their last win just so happens to have come against an AFC East opponent.

With that being said, let’s take a look at where Chicago stands in the power rankings going into Week 16.

USA Today

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 26th

Last Week’s Ranking: 25th

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take:

QB Justin Fields has exceeded 70 yards on the ground in his last five games, the longest streak by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Average 69 over the final three, and he’ll break Lamar Jackson’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206).

Our Take:

Justin Fields is one of the most talented runners in NFL history at the quarterback position. The way he slips away from defenders in the pocket is something special, and his breakaway speed is something that not many players have, let alone other quarterbacks. Fields is close to breaking Lamar Jackson’s 2019 record for most rushing yards by a quarterback – I guess this season has to be remembered by something, let it be that.

NFL.com

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 28th

Story continues

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s Take:

The Bears made the mighty Eagles earn it on Sunday, pushing the NFC East leaders to the brink in a narrow loss at Soldier Field. The game was competitive because the young Chicago secondary had one of its best weeks of the season: MVP candidate Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions and was held without a passing score for the first time since Week 5. On the other side of the ball, Justin Fields ran for 95 yards and joined Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Not bad company for the second-year player.

Our Take:

Justin Fields is getting credit for his rushing abilities, as he should, and is in great company. Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Fields – the only three quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 yards in one season. Once he takes that next step in the air, he’s going to be a dangerous player.

Yahoo! Sports

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Frank Schwab

Author’s Take:

The Bears took a shot on receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round, and that was questioned because he was 25 years old and seen as a gadget player. On Sunday, he had one carry for no yards and one catch for three yards. For the season he has 75 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. It’s early but that pick doesn’t look great yet.

Our Take:

Velus Jones Jr has turned into Ryan Poles’ version of Kevin White. I guess every young GM makes a mistake in their first draft or two, but drafting a wide receiver who is already older than your top weapon in Darnell Mooney was a red flag from the start. Jones struggled in the return game and hasn’t been a factor on offense. It’s early, but it’s fair to say this was a wasted pick.

ESPN

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Courtney Cronin

Author’s Take:

The fifth-round pick from Southern Utah had no issue holding his own against FBS defensive linemen during the Senior Bowl, which initially caught Chicago’s attention as the Bears looked to shore up protection of QB Justin Fields’ blindside. Although the Bears have struggled at times in pass protection, not much of that pressure is being allowed by the left side of the O-line. Jones has taken every snap at tackle and exceeded all expectations, turning in one of the best seasons of all rookie tackles (5 sacks, 4 hits and 24 hurries allowed) while developing into a mainstay on the Bears’ offensive line.

Our Take:

The Bears’ offensive line has been a mess over the last two seasons. There has to be a bigger plan to add a lineman or two this offseason, along with drafting one, or else Justin Fields will be in the same spot next year. A quarterback can have all the weapons in the world, but if he doesn’t have time to throw the ball, it doesn’t matter.

NBC Sports

(Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Mike Florio

Author’s Take:

Give the Bears credit for not giving up on a season that ended a while ago.

Our Take:

The Bears coaching staff has done a great job at keeping their team focused. Despite being out of it, they have not given up on the season. They’ve come to play each week and it shows. If they can finish the year with an upset win against the Bills, that would give a boost of confidence to the young team going into 2023.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire