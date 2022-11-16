Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11

The Chicago Bears lost a close game against the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday. A missed extra point by Cairo Santos ended up being the final nail in the Bears’ coffin.

Despite the loss, Chicago’s offense continued to improve. They’ve now scored 29-plus points in their last four games. They are the only team since the NFL/AFL merger to score 29-plus points in three straight games and lose all of those games.

Let’s take a look at where the Bears stand in the power rankings going into Week 11 against the Falcons.

Sports Illustrated

Current Ranking: 20th

Last Week’s Ranking: 20th

Justin Fields is balling right now, which should make the rest of the NFC North very, very afraid.

Justin Fields’ win-loss record won’t show the lessons he has learned so far this season. Neither will his stats. He’s playing very well as of late, which is a dangerous thing for his opponents in the NFC North. The money the Bears have to spend this offseason should excite fans. If Ryan Poles can knock this offseason out of the park and continue to improve the team year by year, the Bears will be a playoff team for many years to come.

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 20th

Last Week’s Ranking: 21st

The outcome of the game against the Lions was disappointing — make a PAT, Cairo Santos! — but there continues to be reason for optimism around the Bears in what should be remembered as an important transition season for the franchise. Justin Fields was again electric, throwing for two scores and running for two others — it was his second straight week with four total touchdowns. Fields now leads all QBs with 749 rushing yards and has 25 carries of at least 10 yards, the third-most of any player in the league. His fourth-quarter pick-six was a reminder that the second-year QB remains a work in progress as a passer, but we’ve seen significant gains in that department, as well. This is a 23-year-old who has put the league on notice.

The Bears are a made extra point or a Jack Sanborn interception “not called back” away from being a 4-6 football team. It’s a game of inches. Either way, the offense looks great and the defense is struggling. Despite their struggling, Sanborn did make the play of the game that was wiped away by a questionable penalty on Jaylon Johnson.

USA Today

Current Ranking: 23rd

Last Week’s Ranking: 24th

Their top-ranked ground attack is producing a lot of records … if not many wins. Chicago just became the first team to rush for 225+ yards in five consecutive games, just one a victory. In that same stretch, QB Justin Fields has 555 yards with his legs, 82 more than any other quarterback over a five-game stretch in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Fields has been turning heads each week in the rushing game with his elusiveness. He’s now scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games. When Fields turns on those jets with his legs, nobody can catch him. As he continues to progress as a passer, he’s going to be dangerous.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 25th

Last Week’s Ranking: 25th

The Bears have an important decision to make with Jackson if they envision him as part of their long-term plans with his $13 million base salary in 2023. As far as his on-field production, the free safety has made the most of his bounce-back season and while Chicago’s defense has struggled, Jackson has provided leadership and stability in the secondary. Jackson is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL (four), has allowed a 73.5 passer rating when targeted and is the Bears’ active leader in tackles (51). His coverage skills look like how he performed in 2019, and his ability against the run has been an overall positive.

Eddie Jackson has been hot this season, bouncing back after struggling in 2020 and 2021. The Matt Eberflus system has seemed to fit him well, as he has four interceptions in the Bears’ 10 games this season. There’s a lot to like when you see Jackson play this season, and he still has seven games to go. He’s two interceptions away from tying his career-high of six interceptions in one season. He’s 12 tackles away from tying his career-high of 82 total tackles in one season.

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Justin Fields has run for a ton of yards the past two weeks, but they can’t win the games. That’s a waste, but it brings hope.

Once the Bears start winning football games, their offense will get the full credit they deserve. Until then, it’s a lights-out offense with a struggling defense and a 3-7 record. At least 2023 looks promising.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire