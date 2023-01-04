Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 18

Heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL season, the Chicago Bears are 3-13. They’re coming off of a blowout loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions, 41-10, and have nothing to lose but a better draft selection.

This has been one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. The Bears have been around for 103 seasons and had yet to lose nine games in a row until this season. If they lose on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, they make it 10. It will also be their first 14-game losing season in team history.

Going into Week 18, the Bears are as low as they’ll be in the power rankings. Let’s take a look at where they stand to finish off the 2022 regular season.

ESPN

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 28th

Last Week’s Ranking: 29th

Author: Courtney Cronin

Author’s Take:

The Bears are in line for the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick because they were not constructed to win in 2022. That was the expectation going into the season when the front office tore down the roster to begin rebuilding, and it did not change even despite seeing glimpses of this offense’s high-scoring potential in Weeks 7-10. Injuries and talent deficiencies define the season but do not excuse everything, including the defense’s inability to stop the run (ranked 31st) and allowing 504 yards to Detroit to usher in a new franchise-worst losing streak at nine games.

Our Take:

For once, the Bears offense was the highlight of the season. Though they were better than the defense, they still have work to do to get to a comfortable level of being a playoff team. All Chicago has going for them is a solid running game and a decent passing game. Once they add weapons and an offensive line around Justin Fields, the passing game should improve. The defense, that’s the problem. The inability to stop the run has killed them all season. Detroit destroyed them on the ground last week.

Touchdown Wire

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 29th

Author: Mark Lane

Author’s Take:

Justin Fields can’t do it all. He needs help. The 41-10 blowout suffered at the hands of the Detroit Lions showed how great the chasm is between a rebuilding team such as the Bears and a team in the hunt like the Lions. If the Texans win next week, maybe the Bears could have the No. 1 overall pick at their disposal.

Our Take:

Yes, the Bears can still get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a loss on Sunday and a Texans win against the Colts. No one in that locker room will be looking for that though, as they’d love to get a win against a divisional opponent in the Vikings, after falling down 0-5 in divisional games this season. To win, Justin Fields cannot do it all – he needs help around him. That’s the focus in the offseason. More weapons, an offensive line, and fixing that torn-apart defense. Ryan Poles will have his work cut out for him, but with the draft capital there, the chance to trade out of a top spot to a quarterback-needy team, and the amount of money he can spend, Chicago should be right in the middle of the things next season.

NBC Sports Chicago

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 29th

Author: Josh Schrock

Author’s Take:

As good as Justin Fields has been with his legs, games like Sunday show he still has a long way to go to become a proven commodity as a passer.

Our Take:

It’s hard to argue that, without Justin Fields, the Bears aren’t 0-16. He’s played very well this season and his legs have kept them in most games. Fields needs to improve as a passer, that’s no secret. If his passing game can get to the level of his running game, he will be an elite quarterback. That is what the offseason should be centered on with quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

CBS Sports

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 31st

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s Take:

They have fallen apart down the stretch. The defense has been really bad. That unit needs a lot of help.

Our Take:

During the Bears’ losing streak, they haven’t been able to finish games. That has come down to their inability to play defense at a high level. Ryan Poles traded away Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. That was enough to take a halfway decent defense and make them one of the worst in team history.

Pro Football Network

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 31st

Last Week’s Ranking: 31st

Author: Dalton Miller

Author’s Take:

The Bears join Houston in the bottom tier of these NFL Power Rankings for Week 18. They certainly worked hard to get here, losing nine straight games, and, most recently, in completely uncompetitive fashion. With over $100 million to spend in free agency and likely the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago could take an elite playmaker or hold the pick for a king’s ransom because there is no shortage of QB-needy teams in the upcoming NFL draft.

Our Take:

It’s been a tough season to be a Bears fan, but fans have made it to the finish line The offseason could prove to make things worth it, with a potential top-two pick coming the Bears’ way, and trading it out to a quarterback-needy team giving this team even more draft capital for the future. There are too many needs to make the wrong move though. If the right deal isn’t there, Chicago has to take the best available player at No. 2.

