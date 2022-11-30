Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 13

After losing to the New York Jets, 31-10, the Chicago Bears are now 3-9 and have no chance of a winning record in 2022. They remain towards the bottom of the league going into Week 13.

This loss, just like last week, was made worse by injuries. Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Eddie Jackson (foot) both suffered season-ending injuries.

Chicago will play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, for the second time this season. The first time these two played was all the way back in Week 2. Green Bay took that game, 27-10.

Here’s where the Bears stand in the power rankings going into Week 13.

USA Today

Current Ranking: 23rd

Last Week’s Ranking: 23rd

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take:

They’ll need QB Justin Fields back in the lineup, but Chicago has a decent shot of breaking Baltimore’s league record for rushing yards (3,296) in a season. Chicago, which would benefit from the 17-game schedule, is on track for 3,264.

Our Take:

The Bears could break rushing records with Justin Fields back in their lineup, but that won’t save their season. Shut him down for the season if he isn’t 100%. His long-term health is more important than breaking a record in a lost season.

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 23rd

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s Take:

When you take Justin Fields out of the mix, there’s not much meat on the bone here. The Bears and their perpetually overmatched defense were carved up by Mike White and the Jets, who piled up 466 yards in a 31-10 wipeout at the Meadowlands. Trevor Siemian and the offense sputtered after a hot start, and it will be interesting to see how Chicago chooses to handle Fields moving forward. Fields — the unquestioned cornerstone in Chicago’s rebuild — has a shoulder injury that makes him vulnerable, and the 2022 Bears are going nowhere. The good news: Chicago currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in next April’s draft.

Our Take:

Trevor Siemian started off on fire, but after his first two drives, the rain in the Meadowlands put out the fire. Can Siemian handle the offense if he needs to or does Chicago have to turn to someone else as a backup? The reason why we ask this is that this is back-to-back years Fields has missed time due to injury. Luke Getsy has to find a sustainable style that keeps Fields healthy – as Chicago is going to build this team around him and his skill set.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 25th

Author: Courtney Cronin

Author’s Take:

The Bears should put all their efforts toward building for 2023. When Fields returns from an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, everything should be geared toward helping him develop his skills as a passer and being able to win from the pocket. Fields has yet to attempt more than 28 passes or throw for more than 208 yards in a game this season. Therefore, the Bears’ goal of creating a sustainable offense for their future franchise quarterback needs to be the focal point the rest of the way.

Our Take:

Fields running the football is exciting, but it’s risky. He isn’t built to take all of those hits, which isn’t a knock on him – not many quarterbacks are. Fields’ running has been a band-aid while he progresses as a pocket passer. It’s kept the offense rolling. The issue is, it caught up to him and now he’s injured. That isn’t sustainable for a long career.

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 27th

Author: BR NFL Staff

Author’s Take:

The Chicago Bears didn’t have electric young quarterback Justin Fields against the New York Jets on Sunday. The team got dominated in just about every facet of the game in a blowout loss. And neither of those depressing developments was the worst thing that happened at Met Life Stadium. The Bears were blasted by injuries on both sides of the ball in New York. On defense, star safety Eddie Jackson (arguably the best defensive player on the team) was carted to the locker room after suffering a non-contact foot injury. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney also went down with what is believed to be a season-ending ankle injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus expressed some optimism that Fields will be ready to face the rival Packers next week. “We think that he’s getting better every single day,” Eberflus said. “He felt better every single day. At the game time today, he wasn’t ready to go to perform and protect himself. I suspect we’ll see how it goes. We’re going to leave it day to day and we’ll decide one day at a time. If he keeps progressing, then he’s got an opportunity to [play against Green Bay].” At this point, given that the 3-9 Bears are headed nowhere fast and have Week 14 off, the bigger question may be whether he should play.

Our Take:

Injuries have been a key factor in the last two weeks. Fields, Eddie Jackson, and Darnell Mooney. Before that, the Bears were very lucky, not to have many key injuries this season. Mooney and Jackson are both done for the season, and things are up in the air for Fields. Even with Fields coming back, he’s going to be without his top target, Darnell Mooney. This team is going no where this year – do you try to get Fields more reps or make sure he’s healthy for 2023?

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s Take:

Without Justin Fields against the Jets, they just weren’t the same team. They have to hope he’s back soon, but they also have to make sure he’s healthy for next year.

Our Take:

It was just one game, but it showed that Fields is the reason why this offense has been so explosive over the last few weeks. He was missed big time in the red zone, as his rushing game has been used to Chicago’s benefit well there this season. Siemian is an athletic quarterback, but not many can compete with the skill of Fields. If anyone was curious, they can’t be anymore.

