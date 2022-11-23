Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12

After losing 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears have fallen in most NFL power rankings going into Week 12.

The loss is made all the worse by quarterback Justin Fields suffering a left shoulder injury that has his status in question.

The Bears are back on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday. This will be the second time this season they play at MetLife stadium, losing their first matchup to the New York Giants, 20-12. Chicago will look to even out their record there to 1-1.

Here’s where the Bears stand in the power rankings going into Week 12.

Current Ranking: 23rd

Last Week’s Ranking: 20th

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s Take:

The rise of Justin Fields has been the single most important development of the 2022 season for the Bears. Now, the dynamic QB’s uncertain health has put all that optimism on hold. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Fields sustained a left shoulder dislocation during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Fields finished the game in considerable pain, and coach Matt Eberflus described Fields as “day to day” on Monday. With the Bears facing the Jets and their relentless pass rush in Week 12, it could make sense to give Fields a week to recover. Of course, Chicago will purposely keep an air of mystery around the situation as game day approaches.

Our Take:

Justin Fields has improved over the last five weeks. It’s been exciting for fans and media alike, but the left shoulder injury is concerning. If Fields is going to continue to be a successful quarterback, he is going to need to be protected. The issue here is, he wasn’t hurt in the pocket – he was hurt running the football. Fields is a fantastic runner and is using that while he becomes a better passer, but it cannot be the only thing he does.

Current Ranking: 23rd

Last Week’s Ranking: 23rd

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take:

As much progress as QB Justin Fields has made, the league-high 40 sacks he’s been exposed to were going to eventually take their toll – perhaps forcing Chicago to shut him down early.

Our Take:

Being sacked 40 times is unacceptable. Just because Joe Burrow got away with it last year doesn’t mean it works. Ryan Poles has to make that his priority this offseason. Fields, with any sort of injury, won’t be able to run as much. He will be shut down if he can’t use his legs and doesn’t have protection.

Current Ranking: 25th

Last Week’s Ranking: 25th

Author: Courtney Cronin

Author’s Take:

The Bears’ inability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks is a serious problem. Not a single defensive lineman has more than 2.0 sacks this season. As a team, the Bears rank 31st with 15 sacks through 11 games, and the uptick of blitz packages to manufacture more pressure isn’t enough to right the ship. Chicago walked away without sacking Marcus Mariota in Week 11 and only got pressure on four of the Atlanta quarterback’s 20 dropbacks. A combination of skill and scheme has the Bears ranked 27th in sack rate (4.82%), 24th in tackles for loss (43) and last in quarterback hits (31).

Our Take:

The offensive line hasn’t helped Fields throw the ball. It’s only helped him break NFL rushing records for a quarterback, but as a pocket passer it’s getting him nearly killed every time he drops back. As an athletic passer, he is good at sliding away from defenders, but he can only do it for so long. This is a focal point of the offseason that Poles has to address if he wants Fields to play a full 17 games.

Current Ranking: 27th

Last Week’s Ranking: 23rd

Author: BR NFL Staff

Author’s Take:

The Chicago Bears haven’t been winning—just one victory since the beginning of October. But the play of second-year quarterback Justin Fields has injected a jolt of enthusiasm into a fanbase that hasn’t experienced much of that in recent years. Now, that fanbase is holding its collective breath—because after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, Fields was carted to the locker room with an injured left shoulder. For his part, Fields told reporters he wasn’t entirely sure how he got hurt while acknowledging he was in a lot of discomfort. “I don’t know what happened, to be honest with you,” Fields said. “I just landed on it, I think. … I was hurting, but it was the last drive of the game. I tried to be there for my teammates.” Frankly, at some point the Bears may have to ask themselves whether it makes more sense for Fields to keep taking a beating playing in meaningless games or to rest him until he’s 100 percent. The focus for a Bears team that leads the NFL in 2023 cap space and is flush with draft capital needs to be on next season. And on trying to ensure that Fields doesn’t spend a big part of a crucial offseason rehabbing from the pounding he took down the stretch in 2022.

Our Take:

Ever since Fields has been touted by the media as one of the “best young quarterbacks in football,” the Bears are 0-4. Now, the defense has played horrendous in three of those four games. Fields has played well and done all he can do – just falling short in three of those four games, having a chance for game winning drives at the end. As he gets better and progresses, if he’s going to be “the guy” he will start to connect on those game winning drives. Fans have to take this season as the team rebuilding – 2023 is the focus and hopefully the big jump for Fields.

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s Take:

They are competing, which is a good thing. The Justin Fields injury is concerning, as is the play of the defense.

Our Take:

Fields is getting hit too much. Even as he tries to stay away and slide or get out of bounce, he is getting hit late. The referees have to be on top of that.

