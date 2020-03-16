Bears NFL free agency primer: Decide on Leonard Floyd, then a quarterback

The NFL show will go on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the "legal tampering" window opening at 11 a.m. CT Monday and the new league year beginning at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

It's going to be weird to talk about quarterbacks and cap hits against the backdrop of an outbreak of a serious, deadly virus. But free agency is going to be a welcome distraction, too, as the only - and I mean only - thing going on in the United States' sports world.

So here's what's on Ryan Pace's checklist as he enters the NFL's free agency frenzy:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Make a decision on Leonard Floyd's fifth-year option.

Floyd's fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only, meaning the Bears can rescind it and save every penny due to the 2016 first round pick in cap space - $13.222 million, to be exact, representing the team's third-largest cap hit in 2020.

For a team without a ton of cap space, that's a lot of money to inject into into this year's budget. Yes, cutting Floyd would create a hole at outside linebacker, but that hole could be filled with a free agent and could leave enough money left over for, say, a starting safety.

The Bears value Floyd's versatility in their 3-4 scheme, though. He's good against the run and can aptly drop into coverage, and his size, speed and athleticism make him a useful gameplanning chip for Chuck Pagano. But Floyd hasn't had the sort of sack impact expected out of a top-10 pick, and has been one of the league's least efficient pass rushers over the last two years (he had three sacks last year, and only one after Week 1).

The Bears have to make a decision on Floyd by 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, as that $13.222 million fifth-year option becomes fully guaranteed at 3 p.m.

2. Try to get an extension done with Allen Robinson.

We covered this more in detail here, but the gist is the Bears should try their hardest to not only lock up one of their best players for the long term, but lower Robinson's $15 million cap hit in 2020.

Story continues

3. Like you can with a snapback, make more cap space.

Notice how the first three things on here are all cap space related? That's because if Pace is going to accomplish everything else on this checklist, he'll need some more money to do it. And it's all about the money.

While the league's salary cap didn't increase as much as some projected - and, probably, the Bears hoped - after the new CBA was ratified, the expectation is teams will have significantly more cap space to work with in 2021 and beyond. So re-structuring the contracts of not only Khalil Mack, but Akiem Hicks and Cody Whitehair and a few others would net a short-term windfall (think about $20 million) while not necessarily hamstringing the Bears' cap situation in the future.

4. Get a new quarterback (or two)!

Alright, now that we've added some money to the Bears' budget, let's talk about the biggest thing Pace can do this offseason: Bring in some new quarterbacks.

The Bears won't shop in the premium aisle for quarterbacks, the one occupied by Philip Rivers, Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater. But someone like Marcus Mariota or Case Keenum should fit the Bears' vision if Pace goes the free agency route.

The more exciting route here is for Pace to make a trade, be it for Andy Dalton (who should be available no matter what) or Derek Carr (who'll only be available if Tom Brady signs with the Raiders).

This may not be the first move Pace makes, since the Bears will likely be swimming in the ripple effects of Brady/Rivers/Bridgewater making their decisions. But it's the most important roster item on this checklist for the next week with Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray not expected back.

5. Splurge for a tight end or guard

If the Bears are going to go big in free agency, this is the spot for it. A quarterback is going to be too expensive to fill out the rest of the roster, but signing a top tight end (like Austin Hooper) or guard (like Graham Glasgow - Joe Thuney might be *too* pricey) would be a nice get for Pace.

Think about it this way. The Bears could spend $25 million on:

A) One starting quarterback and nobody else, or

B) A "second" quarterback who can compete with Mitch Trubisky ($7-10 million), Hooper ($10-12 million) and maybe still have enough left over for a starting guard.

What you would rather take? Give me Option B every time.

6. Fill at least one hole on defense.

Re-signing Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract on Friday was a start. But the Bears have openings at cornerback and safety that need to be addressed, even though Pace realistically doesn't have to sign true starters at both positions - he could find one in the draft.

Safety is a glaring priority with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Deon Bush, Sherrick McManis and DeAndre Houston-Carson all unrestricted free agents, but Eddie Jackson's rich contract extension means Pace probably won't spend a ton of money there.

Signing a veteran or two and drafting someone in the second/fourth/fifth round could produce a player good enough to start next to Jackson.

At cornerback, the Bears see some upside in Kevin Toliver and Tre Roberson, but bringing in a veteran who has some NFL experience would be a smart move here. Cornerbacks aren't cheap, so this could be a good position at which to use a second round pick, but the Bears need someone here.

The Bears also need to add depth at outside and inside linebacker.

7. Fill out the rest of the roster.

Don't forget about special teams! The Bears won't keep Nick Kwiatkoski and could lose McManis and Houston-Carson in free agency, which means they'll need to replace three important members of Chris Tabor's group.

The Bears could use another running back and wide receiver, too, though those signings might need to wait for the second wave of free agency later in the week.

Bears NFL free agency primer: Decide on Leonard Floyd, then a quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago