Bears NFL Draft grades: Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale 75th overall

The Chicago Bears continue to improve the surroundings of new franchise quarterback Caleb Williams seemingly with each draft pick. By selecting Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie the Bears get more depth to help protect their first overall investment.

Amegadjie does not project as an immediate starter with Chicago being locked in at both tackle spots with Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones. Amegadjie could potentially play guard but likely operates best as a developmental talent behind two rock solid tackles.

Ideal size, excellent athleticism, and plenty of power, Amegadjie is quite the value at this point in the draft as he truly has the potential to develop into a good starter at either the tackle or guard position. Though he needs to some work and there is injury risk, Amegadjie is well worth the pick here in the third round.

Grade: B+

