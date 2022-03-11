New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is not done clearing the roster of expensive players he inherited from former General Manager Ryan Pace.

The next to go could be linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is expected to be released, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Cutting Trevathan will leave the Bears with an $8.9 million dead cap charge, but the Bears have likely concluded that the 32-year-old Trevathan simply isn’t going to be a contributor anymore at this point in his career.

The Bears have agreed to trade Khalil Mack to the Chargers in the biggest move of their roster purge, and other moves are likely coming. Another move on the horizon could be trading defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who has been actively shopped, according to Biggs. And Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson, Tarik Cohen, Jeremiah Attaochu and Nick Foles are all players who could be on the way out as well. Significant changes are coming in Chicago.

Bears’ next moves may include cutting Danny Trevathan, trading Eddie Goldman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk