Bears nearing deal to send Khalil Mack to Chargers

The news cycle continues to spin at warp speed for the NFL. This time it involves a defensive star.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Chicago Bears are in the process of trying to work out a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers that would send six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack back to the AFC.

The Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack.

Mack was traded to Chicago by the Oakland Raiders, so now Las Vegas would have the pleasure of seeing him twice a year.

Mack has 76.5 sacks over eight NFL seasons. He reached double digits in his first season in Chicago after three consecutive years with 10-or-more with the Raiders.