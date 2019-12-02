Bears named one of six teams that need a new QB in 2020

The never-ending search for a franchise quarterback in Chicago was expected to end when Bears general manager Ryan Pace selected Mitch Trubisky in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. And while Trubisky's provided Bears fans with some memorable moments in his first three seasons as a pro, he's more often been frustrating and downright underwhelming in his 37 career regular-season starts.

Trubisky's tenure with the Bears hit rock bottom in 2019 prior to his resurgence over the last month, a span in which he's completed nearly 65% of his passes for 728 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, his numbers are hardly what's expected from a second overall pick, and as a result, most of football media expects Chicago to search for his replacement - or at the very least, competition - this offseason.

Take the Draft Network, for example, who listed six teams that are the most in need of a quarterback change. The Bears sat atop the list.

This one feels like an unequivocal yes, huh? And it certainly is: at this stage through his three-year career, it's painfully clear that Mitch Trubisky is not going to be powering a team through the playoffs, let alone into a Super Bowl victory.

Evaluating quarterbacks is never an easy endeavor, and it becomes even more challenging with a player like Trubisky, who at times flashes the kind of raw physical talent that's highlighted in his scouting report. But an underrated trait a quarterback must possess to sustain long-term success in the NFL is consistency, which ultimately raises the floor on his projection. An average yet consistent starter is arguably more valuable than a physically gifted but volatile prospect.

Trubisky has been the latter so far, and unless he can prove his success against the Lions in Week 13 when he threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns is his new normal, the connection between the Bears and every available quarterback this offseason won't stop.

