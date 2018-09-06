Bears name team captains for Week 1 vs. Packers

The Bears feel good about the leadership in their locker room under Matt Nagy. Despite some turnover this offseason, this young roster seems to have key figures stepping up to the plate on each side of the ball.

Nagy named the team captains for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, with Mitchell Trubisky representing the offense, Akiem Hicks leading the defense and Benny Cunningham taking up the special teams.

However, the Bears will be selecting new captains each week, a method last seen in Chicago by Marc Trestman. Even so, it's likely the franchise quarterback will be at the top of the list almost every week, unless the first-year head coach intentionally tries to rotate different players in the leadership role.

Under John Fox, the team selected season-long captains, infamously lead by Mike Glennon. Four of the team's five captains last year are no longer with the team, with Sherrick McManis as the only returning leader.

Glennon, Josh Sitton, Jerrell Freeman and Quintin Demps were all released by the Bears' this offseason for a tangible leadership shift in the locker room.

It's Trubisky's team now, and he'll be leading the charge heading into Lambeau Field.