Bears name team captains for Week 1 vs. Rams

As the Chicago Bears gear up for the start of the 2021 season, there will once again be rotating weekly captains for each game, something head coach Matt Nagy established back in 2018.

There will be one captain from each phase — offense, defense and special teams — which will give different players an opportunity to represent their squad throughout the year.

For the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the team captains will be running back David Montgomery, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson.

All three of those players will be instrumental in the success of the Bears against the Rams on Sunday night. For Chicago’s offense to find rhythm, they need to get Montgomery going, something many will be keeping an eye on with Nagy back calling plays.

Smith is one of the leaders of that Bears defense, and he’ll be tasked with providing support in the run game and in coverage, where he proved to be a formidable force last season. Houston-Carson will need to show up on special teams, where the Bears had some concerns with coverage during the preseason.

