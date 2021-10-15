Bears name team captains for Week 6 vs. Packers

As the Chicago Bears gear up their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, there will once again be rotating weekly captains for each game, something head coach Matt Nagy established back in 2018.

There will be one captain from each phase — offense, defense and special teams — which will give different players an opportunity to represent their squad throughout the year.

For their Week 6 game against the Packers, the team captains will be defensive end Bilal Nichols, tight end Jimmy Graham and cornerback/special teamer Xavier Crawford.

Leading us out for Week 6⃣ pic.twitter.com/37g3hU51xw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 15, 2021

The Bears defense is going to have to contend with Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a strong run game with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, which means Nichols is going to need a big game if Chicago hopes to pull off the upset.

Graham hasn’t been involved on offense much this season, but the hope is that changes Sunday against Green Bay, especially if the Bears get down in the red zone. Not only is Graham a viable threat in the end zone, but the Packers have allowed a touchdown on every opponent possession in the red zone this season.

The Bears have had strong special teams play this season, which includes Crawford’s contributions as a gunner. Chicago is going to need to play another game of complementary football to pull off an upset against the Packers.

List