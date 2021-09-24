Bears name team captains for Week 3 vs. Browns

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
As the Chicago Bears gear up their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns, there will once again be rotating weekly captains for each game, something head coach Matt Nagy established back in 2018.

There will be one captain from each phase — offense, defense and special teams — which will give different players an opportunity to represent their squad throughout the year.

For their Week 3 game against the Browns, the team captains will be outside linebacker Khalil Mack, right guard James Daniels and tight end/special teamer J.P. Holtz.

If the Bears hope to contain the Browns offense, they’re going to need to get pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield, which starts with Mack, who recorded his first sack of the season last week against the Bengals.

With Justin Fields making his first NFL start, the offensive line is going to need to come up big for their rookie quarterback. That starts with getting the run game going with David Montgomery, where Daniels and the interior of the offensive line need a big showing.

The Bears special teams have been solid so far this season, and if Chicago is going to win, they need to be solid in all phases, including special teams, where Holtz will be a big factor.

