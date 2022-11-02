Bears name replacement captains for Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears traded away defensive stars linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn in exchange for three 2023 NFL draft picks.

Not only did it leave the Bears without their two best defensive players, but it left them without two defensive captains.

The Bears have named safety Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle Justin Jones as permanent defensive captains for the remainder of the 2022 season. Jackson was named as captain when Quinn was traded last week. Now, Jones gets the nod in replacement of Smith.

Jackson and Jones join offensive captains quarterback Justin Fields and left guard Cody Whitehair. Matt Eberflus has one honorary captain each week, and this week it’s cornerback Jaylon Johnson against the Miami Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire