On Tuesday morning, the Bears announced that running back David Montgomery and defensive lineman Nick Williams are the 2019 recipients of the team's annual Piccolo Award.

The winners, who are selected by their teammates, are chosen based on who the team feels 'best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.' Both Montgomery and Williams had brief statements as a part of the team's announcement.

"It's a blessing to receive the Piccolo Award," Montgomery said. "I'd like to thank the Bears organization, the Piccolo family and my teammates for making this possible. Being linked to Brian Piccolo and his legacy with the Bears is very humbling. Anytime your teammates or peers vote for you for anything, it's a huge honor. Being a running back for the Bears with the rich history at that position makes this especially unique and I'm just very grateful."

"When I found out I was receiving the Brian Piccolo Award, it was a huge honor," Williams added. "It exemplifies teamwork, courage, loyalty, dedication and just a sense of humor. Having a sense of humor is something that stuck with me throughout the locker room. I've always cracked jokes with guys and tried to look on the bright side of things. When things may not have been going our way, I tried to lift them up, especially the defensive line room. I think being a locker room guy exemplifies the award and it's a huge honor for me to even join this list of guys. Even one of the most recent winners, Akiem Hicks, one of my good friends. I know what type of player and teammate he was. It's just a huge honor."

Bears name Nick Williams and David Montgomery 2019 Brian Piccolo Award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago