Bears name Justin Fields starting quarterback against Lions

Justin Fields will start against the Lions on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Saturday evening Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. In a corresponding announcement, the team said Andy Dalton’s injury designation was downgraded from “questionable” to “doubtful.”

Fields drew his first career start last week against the Browns, and it did not go well. He was limited to 6-20 passing for only 68 yards. He also took nine sacks for 67 yards, giving the Bears only one net yard of passing offense.

But now Fields has gone through the motions of preparing to be the starter, and said the reps he received with the starting unit were “very valuable.”

“This week’s practice compared to last week’s practice, I felt just more comfortable at practice just kinda getting that under my belt and getting kinda past that,” Fields said. “Last week, you really can’t get worse than that. I mean, I hope not. But I felt comfortable this week.”

If Dalton can’t play on Sunday, Nick Foles would act as the Bears’ backup quarterback.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!