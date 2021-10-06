Justin Fields named Chicago Bears starter moving forward

Bears name Justin Fields QB1, starter moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears just named Justin Fields their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Justin Fields is the starter though. There it is. https://t.co/O8nk5akeg7 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 6, 2021

The announcement came in conjunction with Andy Dalton returning to practice fully healthy.

"He showed us he was ready to take this step," head coach Matt Nagy said.

Nagy also noted this wasn't the plan when the season started, but injuries to Dalton created opportunities for Fields and he seized them.

In particular, Fields bounce back game against the Lions following a disastorous offensive performance against the Browns. Nagy pointed that out as an example of Fields' fortitude and toughness.

Nagy also highlighted the plays Fields was able to make and how he was able to push the ball down the field to open up the run game.

More to come...

