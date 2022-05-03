Bears name Jeff King, Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel

The Bears have made a pair of moves in their front office under first-year General Manager Ryan Poles.

Chicago announced on Tuesday that Jeff King and Trey Koziol have been appointed as co-directors of player personnel.

King was already with the Bears, having joined the organization in 2015 as a scouting intern. He rose through the ranks fairly quickly, becoming director of pro scouting in 2020.

Koziol was with the Chiefs for nine seasons, working alongside Poles in the organization. He was most recently the team’s assistant director of college scouting. Koziol also worked for the Titans from 2008-2012.

“We are excited to name both Jeff and Trey co-directors of player personnel,” Poles said in a statement. “Not only are both outstanding evaluators, but they also enhance the work environment and culture due to their personalities, passion and selfless approach. Both Jeff and Trey will have a strong influence on roster decisions made in pro and college scouting.”

