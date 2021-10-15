Bears name former Packer Jimmy Graham captain for Green Bay game

Bears name Jimmy Graham a captain against former team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Some have questioned just how much of a role is left for Jimmy Graham as a Chicago Bear, but this Sunday he will occupy a key role against a former team.

The 12-year tight end and NFL veteran was named a captain by the Bears for their first 2021 contest against the rival Green Bay Packers, per Chicago Sun-Times Bears reporter Patrick Finley.

#Bears name TE Jimmy Graham a captain for Sunday, in advance of playing his former team. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 15, 2021

Graham left the Packers to join Chicago in the 2020 offseason.

Graham hasn't been much of a presence in his second year as a Bear after catching a team-high eight touchdowns in 2020, he also ranked fourth on the team in yards (456) and receptions (50) last year.

Despite starting three games in 2021 and playing in all five, the 35-year-old has only one reception for 11 yards.

Graham was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2010 while current Bears general manager Ryan Pace was in their front office. He had a career-high 1,310 receiving yards in 2011, the first of five years he was named to the Pro Bowl, the last coming in 2017 while with the Seattle Seahawks.

