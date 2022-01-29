Bears name Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham as new assistant GM

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles are set to lose another staffer, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that Philadelphia’s director of player personnel, Ian Cunningham has accepted the assistant general manager job with the Chicago Bears.

Cunningham came to Philadelphia after spending nine years in the Ravens organization and he drew interest from the Panthers for their GM job last offseason.

Cunningham’s tenure with the Eagles started out as the director of college scouting before being promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019.

