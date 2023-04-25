Bears name David Montgomery, Jack Sanborn recipients of Brian Piccolo Award

Courage. Loyalty. Teamwork. Dedication. A sense of humor. Those are just a few traits that described the late Brian Piccolo.

Every year, the Chicago Bears select a veteran and a rookie that best exemplify those traits to honor the former Bears running back with the Brian Piccolo Award. This year’s recipients are running back David Montgomery (a two-time winner) and rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Montgomery, a former third-round pick by the Bears, has been one of the most consistent players on the team over the last four years. Last year, he had 801 rushing yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and five touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 316 yards and a score. Montgomery signed a three-year deal with the Lions in free agency.

Sanborn, who signed as an undrafted free agent, was one of Chicago’s best rookies last season. After Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens, Sanborn was thrust into a starting role at middle linebacker, where he thrived. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team.

“It’s incredibly special,” Sanborn said, via 670 the Score. “I mean, the guys that you go through every day with, they see you the most of anyone, and then they’re the ones that vote you in something. Any award that’s voted on by your teammates, by the players, holds more weight.”

Piccolo is most known for his relationship with former Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, and their friendship was the spotlight of the film Brian’s Song, which has left a profound impact on many who have watched it.

Piccolo passed away after embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of germ cell testicular cancer, had spread to his chest cavity. He was 26 years old. Still, Piccolo’s memory lives on through the stories told and an annual award that honors those traits that defined his character.

