Bears name their captains for the 2023-24 NFL season

Bears name their captains for the 2023-24 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears named four captains for the upcoming NFL season, as voted by the players.

Justin Fields, Eddie Jackson, DJ Moore and Tremaine Edmunds are the Bears' captains for this season.

Last season, Justin Fields and Cody Whitehair represented the offensive captains. Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith represented the defensive captains.

Quinn and Smith are no longer on the team, begging for two new defensive captains. Jackson, who has been with the Bears since 2017, and Edmunds, who the Bears signed this offseason from the Bills, are the next men up.

Fields remains a consistent voice and leader in the locker room. The Bears have expressed their satisfaction with his leadership ability. Moore, who the Bears traded for in a package they received for the No.1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is a new captain for the Bears.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.