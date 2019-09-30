Bears mum about Roquan Smith’s personal issue

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game, and the Bears aren’t saying why.

“I’m just gonna say it was a personal issue,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I’m not getting into anything else. I’m just gonna completely keep it at that.”

But what kind of personal issue? Legal? Disciplinary? Something that concerns the team about Smith’s availability going forward? Nagy isn’t saying.

“I’m not getting into anything with Roquan,” Nagy said.

It’s unclear whether Smith will practice this week or travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.