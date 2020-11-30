Bears move up two spots in 2021 NFL draft order after loss to Packers

Losing to the Green Bay Packers is always a tough pill to swallow for Chicago Bears fans. But losing in blowout fashion with a national audience watching on Sunday night is another level of pain.

The Packers mopped the not-yet-frozen tundra with the Bears in Week 12, 41-25, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the 16-point margin. Chicago was terrible in every possible way of being terrible. Mitch Trubisky’s return to the starting lineup was littered with interceptions and a fumble that was returned by Green Bay for a touchdown, and the defense — which is usually the strength of this team — played its most uninspired brand of football in years.

The Bears look like a team that’s given up and looking forward to 2021. We might as well do the same, right?

Chicago is now in the midst of a five-game losing streak that’s dropped their record to 5-6. They’re climbing up the selection order in the 2021 NFL Draft as a result; their pick currently stands at No. 14 overall.

They began the week with the 16th pick.

Every loss moves Chicago one pick closer to quarterback territory. The 2021 draft will feature several quality prospects (in addition to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields) who could find their way into the top-15 picks. BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are the most hyped first-round candidates, and Florida’s Kyle Trask is trending in that direction. Alabama’s Mac Jones’ draft stock is surging, too.

Rest easy, Bears fans. The season may feel like it’s lost, but the future for this team isn’t.

Assuming, of course, they get the pick right.