Bears move to 2-0 with yet another wild win that came down to the final play

Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are 2-0, but they might be making Chicagoland cardiologists some coin this season.

Just like in Week 1, the Bears nearly blew the game late in Week 2 against the New York Giants, who drove all the way to the Bears’ 10-yard line with a chance to win.

But the Giants’ Golden Tate was flagged for offensive pass interference on the game’s final play just outside the end zone as the Bears hung on, 17-13.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky led his team to a 2-0 start. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) More

It’s the Bears’ first 2-0 start since the 2013 season.

Trubisky was excellent in the first half, building of his miracle fourth quarter last week, completing 13-of-18 passes for 159 yards with two TDs and no interceptions as Chicago built a 17-0 lead over the Giants.

But in the second half, the results weren’t nearly as pretty. Trubisky completed only five passes on 10 attempts for 31 yards and two picks. On both interceptions, Bears receivers got their hands on the ball — first Anthony Miller, then Allen Robinson.

Miller also dropped a would-be TD pass in the first half.

Trubisky and the Bears were lucky when he had two straight passes deflected on their final possession, but on the second pass the ball deflected to offensive lineman Bobby Massie — who somehow converted a first down on the 4th-and-1 play.

There are times when it feels like any of the other 21 players on the field have a chance to catch the ball when Trubisky is at quarterback.

More from Yahoo Sports:



