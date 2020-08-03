Bears make move at running back en route to 80-man roster

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters this week that he expected to get to the club's 80-main training camp roster limit this weekend, and while he's not quite there yet, he did give one of the team's running backs his pink slip on Sunday.

The Bears released undrafted rookie Napoleon Maxwell (Florida International). Meanwhile, Artavis Pierce (Oregon State) was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Maxwell's odds to make the team weren't great even in a traditional training camp setting. With the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 agreement mandating that teams be at an 80-man training camp roster by Aug. 16, those odds got much worse.

Pierce's activation qualifies as good news for the former Oregon State Beaver who's been pegged as a strong contender to make the roster despite his status as an undrafted free agent. The Bears lack depth at running back after David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. Only Ryan Nall stands in Pierce's way for the RB3 role in 2020.

