Bears on the move in NFL.com's Week 1 Power Rankings

The 2019 NFL regular season hasn't kicked off yet, but that doesn't mean the Chicago Bears aren't already building momentum.

NFL.com published their Week 1 power rankings, and the Bears jumped one spot to No. 6.

You ever see those clips on YouTube of marathon runners or bicyclists coasting to the finish line for a win and failing to notice the competitor charging past them as they prematurely celebrate? That's what it felt like watching Eddy Pineiro yank an extra-point attempt about 30 yards to the left in the preseason finale against the Titans. As surreal -- as absurd -- as this kicking competition has been in Chicago, it wouldn't have surprised me at that moment if Matt Nagy met Pineiro at the 20-yard line with a pink slip and bindle stick. To Eddy's credit, he converted all three of his field goal attempts after that horrendous miss, and Nagy announced that he'd won the Week 1 job against the Packers on Thursday night. That's right: After all that, Pineiro has earned one day of job security. Have fun out there, kid!

That's quite the assessment for a team that actually moved up!

In reality, the Bears ascension up the rankings is a result of the Colts' freefall following QB Andrew Luck's retirement. Indianapolis dropped from No. 5 to No. 19.

I think this is a fair slotting for Chicago, and it's actually a higher ranking than where I have them to start the year (you can check out my Week 1 power rankings here.)

If the Bears want to challenge for top-five slotting, they'll need to upend the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. In fact, opening the season with a win over Green Bay won't just help Chicago's standing in power rankings; it will officially announce their arrival as a favorite to represent the NFC in this year's Super Bowl.

