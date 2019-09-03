Bears on the move in NFL.com's Week 1 Power Rankings

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

The 2019 NFL regular season hasn't kicked off yet, but that doesn't mean the Chicago Bears aren't already building momentum. 

NFL.com published their Week 1 power rankings, and the Bears jumped one spot to No. 6.

You ever see those clips on YouTube of marathon runners or bicyclists coasting to the finish line for a win and failing to notice the competitor charging past them as they prematurely celebrate? That's what it felt like watching Eddy Pineiro yank an extra-point attempt about 30 yards to the left in the preseason finale against the Titans. As surreal -- as absurd -- as this kicking competition has been in Chicago, it wouldn't have surprised me at that moment if Matt Nagy met Pineiro at the 20-yard line with a pink slip and bindle stick. To Eddy's credit, he converted all three of his field goal attempts after that horrendous miss, and Nagy announced that he'd won the Week 1 job against the Packers on Thursday night. That's right: After all that, Pineiro has earned one day of job security. Have fun out there, kid!

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

That's quite the assessment for a team that actually moved up!

In reality, the Bears ascension up the rankings is a result of the Colts' freefall following QB Andrew Luck's retirement. Indianapolis dropped from No. 5 to No. 19.

I think this is a fair slotting for Chicago, and it's actually a higher ranking than where I have them to start the year (you can check out my Week 1 power rankings here.)

If the Bears want to challenge for top-five slotting, they'll need to upend the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. In fact, opening the season with a win over Green Bay won't just help Chicago's standing in power rankings; it will officially announce their arrival as a favorite to represent the NFC in this year's Super Bowl.

Bears on the move in NFL.com's Week 1 Power Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next