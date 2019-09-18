Bears move ahead of Saints in latest Super Bowl odds

Bears fans and NFL analysts may have cooled on Chicago's chances of winning Super Bowl 54, but after two weeks of uninspiring offense and a 1-1 record, their Super Bowl odds have actually improved.

The Bears entered Week 2 with 20:1 odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. After Eddy Pineiro's game-winner against the Broncos Sunday, Chicago's odds are now 16:1.

Granted, injuries around the NFL have played a part -- a big part -- in the Bears' jump. Most notably, the Saints' loss of Drew Brees for at least six weeks following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing thumb dropped New Orleans from 8:1 down to 20:1.

Other teams who began Week 2 with better Super Bowl odds than the Bears only to sink below them at its conclusion are the Chargers (20:1) and Vikings (20:1).

As for the rest of the NFC North? The Packers' odds improved from 16:1 to 12:1, while the Lions jumped from 100:1 to 66:1.

