What’s the Bears’ most important position battle heading into training camp?

There are plenty of positional battles that will be on display during Chicago Bears’ training camp in late July. From the battle at cornerback for the starting outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and the slot corner position to wide receiver to offensive tackle, there are starting spots and roster spots up for grabs.

But according to Bleacher Report, Chicago’s most important position battle is the one where the Bears aren’t leading anyone to believe there’s going to be a competition — the quarterback position.

Nagy did mention that the team wants to utilize both quarterbacks this year, however, saying the coaching staff will implement strategies for each in the playbook. Nick Foles is also still on the roster, but barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances, the Super Bowl MVP isn’t likely to see the field. Fields has the talent to be the next star quarterback in this league—giving the Bears the elite player under center it has long lacked—but he’ll need a standout training camp to usurp Dalton at the top of the depth chart.

Chicago has already laid out the groundwork for the 2021 season, where the intent is to ride with veteran Andy Dalton while developing rookie Justin Fields. But many are wondering if Fields proves that he’s ready — and that he’s the best option at quarterback — if he could actually win the starting job outright?

One thing is clear: The Bears don’t want to make any mistakes when it comes to Fields’ development. They don’t want to rush him, and they feel that Dalton is someone they can ride with while they develop their young quarterback.

And while Fields has only practiced three times as a Bear — during rookie minicamp — he already looked calm and in control. Although, there’s certainly a long way to go with Chicago’s new quarterbacks both learning a new offense.

While the Bears might not consider it to be a competition at quarterback heading into training camp, Fields’ performance might just turn it into one.

