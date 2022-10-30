Bears more toxic but Cowboys should have antidote in Week 8 battle

The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fifth win of the season against the Detroit Lions last weekend and now will face another NFC North opponent, the Chicago Bears, in Week 8 at home. With franchise quarterback Dak Prescott returning to action from a thumb injury that forced him to miss the previous five weeks, the Cowboys handed the Lions a 24-6 loss. The defense once again came to the rescue wreaking havoc on the Lions offense as they forced five takeaways and accrued five sacks.

The Bears will enter this matchup with a 3-4 record on the season coming off of an impressive win against the New England Patriots in Week 7. After starting the season with two wins in their first three games, the Bears found themselves on a bit of a tailspin, losing three games in a row before righting the ship against New England. The Bears offense features a formidable running game and an opportunistic defense.

Oh my, already with wins against the Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys have a chance to complete the “Wizard of Oz” gauntlet with a victory against the Bears. Each week we open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability.

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

DVOA Offense

The Cowboys have a sizable advantage in passing DVOA despite ranking 20th overall in this category. The Bears offense is 31st with a -25.6% DVOA this season.

While both teams feature a strong 1-2 punch in the running game, the Cowboys edge out the Bears in rushing DVOA as well with a top-10 finish, ranking 8th overall.

With the Cowboys leading in passing and rushing DVOA, it won’t come as a surprise to see that they also lead in overall offense ranking 18th with a -1.7% DVOA, 18.6% better than the Bears.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

DVOA Defense

While looking for positive DVOA’s on offense, a negative DVOA is better on defense.

Passing DVOA shows that the Cowboys have a significant edge. Their -29.9% DVOA against is the best in the NFL. The Bears DVOA of .8% ranks 12th.

The Cowboys have the advantage in rushing DVOA allowed, ranking 12th with a -9.7% DVOA.

While both teams rank in the top half of the league, the Cowboys hold the advantage in overall defense, ranking second with a -21.3% DVOA, thirteen spots higher than the Bears.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA: Offense

Both offenses are producing less points than the expected points total. The Bears have a slight edge in overall EPA, ranking five spots higher at 20th with a -.012 EPA/play while the Cowboys average -.052 EPA/play.

The Bears have the advantage in passing EPA per play with a -.009 EPA/play, four spots higher than the Cowboys’ -.050 EPA/play.

The trend continues into rushing EPA per carry with the Bears edging out the Cowboys by .04 points per carry, ranking 13th overall.

Success rate favors the Cowboys by 2.2%, ranking seven spots ahead of the Bears.

Offensive Advantage: Bears

EPA: Defense

The Cowboys defense has been a major catalyst to the team’s success this season, holding opponents to .119 points per play under the expected total, the best rate in the league. The Bears also finish in the top half of the league, ranking 15th.

Passing EPA/play favors the Cowboys as well. Both teams have done a great job defensively against the pass but the Cowboys -.112 EPA per dropback ranks third overall and nine spots higher than the Bears.

Rushing EPA/play goes to the Cowboys who rank eigth overall with a -.130, ten spots higher than the Bears who allow -.029 EPA per carry.

The biggest advantage in this graphic for the Cowboys defense is the difference in SR for each defense. The Cowboys rank fourth overall with a success rate of 41.2%, 22 spots higher than the Bears.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys ( Winners of 5 of 8 EPA categories)

Toxic Differential:Toxicity

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) adds the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracts the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adds the turnover margin.

Under Brian Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards.

Toxic Differential: Offense

The Bears offense has generated two more explosive passing plays of 20+ years than the Cowboys this season, with 18 total.

The Bears have a big advantage in explosive runs, with 35 carries of 10+ yards this season, almost double the total of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have a big advantage in giveaways. They’ve done a tremendous job of limiting turnovers this season, with just six total giveaways, five fewer than the Bears.

Cowboys: 16 explosive passes+ 18 explosive runs= 34 explosive plays.

34 explosive plays – 6 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 28.

Bears: 18 explosive passes+ 35 explosive runs= 53 explosive plays.

53 explosive plays – 11 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 42.

Offensive Advantage: Bears

Toxic Differential: Defense

While the Cowboys have the advantage defensively, it is interesting to note how close these two teams are in each category.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 explosive passing plays this season, three fewer than the Bears.

The biggest weakness for both defenses this season has been the number of big runs each team has allowed. The Cowboys have allowed 26 carries of 10+ yards this season, one fewer than the Bears.

Both defenses have been opportunistic, forcing 12 takeaways each.

Cowboys: 16 explosive passes+ 26 explosive runs= 42 explosive plays.

42 explosive plays – 12 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 30.

Bears: 18 explosive passes+ 27 explosive runs= 45 explosive plays.

45 explosive plays – 12 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 32.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total.

Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 28 – Defense 26 = Overall Toxicity +2

Bears Toxicity: Offense 42 – Defense 30= Overall Toxicity +12

Overall Advantage: Bears

ANY/A

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

ANY/A for favors the Cowboys by 1.15 yards per attempt, averaging 5.53 compared to the Bears 4.38 ANY/A.

Both teams have a respectable ANY/A against, however, the Cowboys are allowing .80 yards less per attempt.

The Cowboys have an overall ANY/A differential of +1.43 per attempt while the Bears have a -.52 differential.

Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Recap

Toxicity: Bears (Cowboys lead 4 out of 8 with one tie but Bears lead overall differential)

DVOA: Cowboys (6 out of 6)

EPA: Cowboys (5 out of 8)

ANY/A: Cowboys (3 out of 3)

Overall: Cowboys

