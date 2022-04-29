Bears mock drafts: Who Chicago is projected to take in Rounds 2-3
The 2022 NFL draft is underway, and the Chicago Bears have a busy night ahead of them on Day 2.
While the Bears didn’t have a first-round selection for the third time in the last four years, they have three selections between Rounds 2 and 3, including a pair of second rounders at 39th and 48th overall, as well as a high third-round selection.
Chicago has a slew of needs to address, including wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback, but they only have six draft picks. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles trade back to acquire more draft capital on Day 2.
Here’s a look at who the latest mock drafts have the Bears selecting in Rounds 2 and 3.
Steve Muench (ESPN)
Round 2, Pick 39: DT Travis Jones, UConn
Round 2, Pick 48: WR George Pickens, Georgia
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
Round 2, Pick 39: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Round 2, Pick 48: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Round 3, Pick 71: LB Troy Anderson, Montana State
Dane Brugler (The Athletic)
Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Georgia
Round 2, Pick 48: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Round 3, Pick 71: OT/G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Luke Easterling (Draft Wire)
Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Geprgia
Round 2, Pick 48: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
Round 3, Pick 71: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)
Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Georgia
Round 2, Pick 48: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
Round 2, Pick 39: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Round 2, Pick 48: OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Round 3, Pick 71: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report)
Round 2, Pick 39: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
Round 2, Pick 48: IOL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
Round 3, Pick 71: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Ben Linsey (PFF)
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
