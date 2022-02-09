Bears mock draft: WR David Bell picked in latest from ESPN

Latest ESPN mock draft has David Bell going to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest challenges in front of Bears GM Ryan Poles this offseason will be rebuilding the wide receiver room to put Justin Fields in a position to take off in his second season. Fields showed great chemistry with Darnell Mooney last year, but Mooney is the only significant WR currently under contract for 2022 (practice squad players Nsimba Webster and Isaiah Coulter have signed reserve/future contracts). Fans have set their sights on stars like Davante Adams, but it’s unlikely he lands in Chicago. While it’s almost certain the team will sign several free agents, the Bears will also likely address the position in the upcoming draft.

In a recent mock draft, Jordan Reid thought the positional need was so great that he had Poles picking Purdue’s David Bell with the Bears’ first selection.

“Bell, who had 93 catches for 1,286 yards last season, is a smooth route runner with consistent hands,” wrote Reid. “He proved over the past two seasons that he can be counted upon as a go-to option in the passing game. Bell doesn't have outstanding speed, but he executes the details on his route stems and has a knack for finishing catches at the catch point.”

Sound like anyone familiar? If your mind went to Allen Robinson, it’s no mistake. Earlier this week, Bell said Robinson is his favorite receiver in the game, and that he’s even modeled his game after Robinson’s. At 6’2” and 205 pounds, Bell is nearly the same size as Robinson too. He’s just 15 lbs lighter. With Mooney coming in at 5’11” and 173 pounds, adding a bigger target for Fields would provide an extra dimension for the offense, too.

Bell was highly decorated over his Boilermakers career. After bursting onto the scene with 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, he won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award. He followed that up with two First-Team All Big Ten selections in 2020 and 2021.

With three strong years at Purdue, Bell will likely garner attention from many NFL teams, so he may not be available when the Bears No. 39 overall pick rolls around. But if he’s still on the board, Poles could give him a serious look.

