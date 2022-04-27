Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles goes defense with first two picks

Bears mock draft: Poles goes defense with first two picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’re one day away from the NFL Draft, so it’s our last chance to play around with mock drafts before the picks start coming off the board for real. The Bears have several needsー like wide receiver, cornerback, and interior offensive lineー and currently have six picks to fill those needs. Ryan Poles could stand pat and fill several holes, or trade down to create more draft capital. While it seems unlikely, we can’t rule out the possibility of Poles trading up to land a serious impact player, either. In this mock, we’re going to see what could happen if the Bears stay put with all their picks.

NO. 39: KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK

With Ryan Poles’ first pick as an NFL GM, he helps out Matt Eberflus by bolstering his defense. Gordon has experience playing both outside and slot corner, so he immediately adds versatility to the secondary. He also has experience playing in zone defenses, like Eberflus’, and does a good job of keeping the play in front of him in those situations. One of Gordon’s strengths is sure tackling, with a knack for stopping ball carriers before they reach the line to gain. According to PFF, Gordon allowed a 50% completion rate, and 47.3 QB rating when targeted last season. Named All Pac-12 First Team in 2021.

NO. 48: LOGAN HALL - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

With Hall still on the board at 48, the Bears can’t resist going defense again. At 6’6” and 283 lbs, Hall is a uniquely long, yet lean defensive tackle. He mainly played three-technique at Houston, so should transition to Eberflus’ scheme easily. Hall also possesses the exact traits Eberflus looks for in a three-technique. He can overwhelm smaller guards in pass protection to push the pocket, or slip into the backfield to disrupt running plays, and is relentless in his pursuit.

NO. 71: JAMAREE SALYER - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Some fans may panic that the Bears haven’t drafted a wide receiver with any of their first three picks, but Poles is thrilled because he just found the team’s starting right guard. Salyer has experience playing every position on the line, so he adds versatility, too. According to PFF, Salyer only allowed one sack and two QB hits in 30 games at Georgia.

NO. 148: TYQUAN THORNTON - WIDE RECEIVER

Poles waits all the way until the fifth-round to add a playmaker to the offense, and he may have found the team’s starting “X” receiver. He played four years at Baylor, including a great senior season when he caught 62 balls for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns. But Thornton really blew people away by running a 4.28 40-yard dash at the Combine. He can use that speed to blow a top off the defense, or score from the middle of the field if he finds space. When well-covered, Thornton has also shown he can catch contested balls with good leaping ability, and length. At only 181 pounds, however, the Bears will likely want Thornton to bulk up as a rookie.

NO. 150: JOSH JOBE - CORNERBACK

At the NFL owners meetings, Matt Eberflus talked about wanting “M&M” players, meaning guys who play “mean” and with a “motor.” Jobe definitely fits that bill. He’s aggressive, hits hard and fights through the completion of the play. However that aggressive nature can get Jobe in trouble sometimes, as he was often flagged for pass interference or holding penalties. Jobe is no Patrick Surtain, but he should join the long list of impact defensive backs in the NFL.

NO. 186: JOSHUA EZEUDU - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Ezeudu has experience playing left tackle and left guard, but the Bears probably project him in the interior. In 2022, Ezeudu will give the team needed depth on the line. Going forward he could play his way into a starting job if Cody Whitehair’s play continues to decline. The Tar Heels deployed some zone running and RPO schemes, so Ezeudu should be familiar with some of the concepts Luke Getsy is expected to install at Halas Hall, too.

