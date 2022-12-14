Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: ESPN's Todd McShay's mock, CBS, PFN

Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: Todd McShay, CBS, PFN originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In Week 13, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers.

With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where they look to have a promising and advantageous draft position.

As of this writing, they have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. There are four games left to determine the draft position. The Bears have held as high as the second pick this season.

There are a plethora of ways the draft order could go. If they lose out, the worst pick they could receive is the No. 3 overall selection. If they win one, the worst they can do is the seventh pick.

It's early to conjure up draft possibilities, but let's take a look at who national pundits have the Bears drafting with the second pick this week.

Todd McShay's 2023 Mock Draft

Bears select: Will Anderson Jr. (Edge, Alabama)

"Bears GM Ryan Poles would be thrilled with this scenario. Chicago is another trade-back candidate here, because Stroud is still out there. But then again, my No. 1 prospect is still available. After dealing away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the Bears need edge rushers, and Anderson is explosive, instinctive and overpowering."

CBS

Bears select: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

"The Bears land the super-disruptive Carter to be the anchor of the middle of their defense for the next decade."

Pro Football Network

Bears select: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

"If I were a Bears decision-maker, I’d be on the phone trying to trade down. But if Chicago can’t make a move, Jalen Carter is more than a consolation prize. The Georgia DT pushes the pocket where QBs hate it most — up the middle. But he’s also a threat as a run defender, owning the lateral spryness to move from gap to gap with ease."

During the Bears' bye week during Week 14, the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, tying their overall record with the Bears'. Because the Bears have a higher strength of schedule, the Broncos won the tiebreak for the higher draft pick.

Hence, the Seahawks (Broncos traded their first-round pick to Seattle) own the second pick in the draft, as of this writing. This outcome shook up mock drafts, but ultimately gave the Seahawks Will Anderson, in the eyes of national pundits.

However, ESPN's Todd McShay believes the Seahawks would rather have their hands on Carter, giving the Bears the chance to take Anderson.

Still, the possibility of the Bears trading down in the draft remains plausible. Since most believe the Seahawks will target the likes of Carter or Anderson, the possibility remains for the Bears to trade down to a quarterback-hungry team to give them a shot at Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Bears still have to make it through the last four weeks before their draft position is determined. According to ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) computations, the Bears are projected to have the second pick in the draft.

Their schedule is more grueling than most top-contending draft teams. They have the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings to deal with in the last four weeks. If they lose out, and the rest of the teams garner four or more wins, the Bears will own the second pick.

