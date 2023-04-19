Bears mock draft mania: Who made best picks on Under Center Podcast?

Under Center Podcast head-to-head mock draft mania originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With just over a week until the 2023 NFL draft kicks off, we’ve got Bears mock drafts coming out of our ears. So to try to spice things up, on a recent episode of the Under Center podcast, Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock and myself got together for a head-to-head-to-head mock draft-a-palooza. The draft order: Schrock, Davis, Shapiro. The rules: each of us would select one Top 50 player, three players who are projected to go somewhere between 50 and the end of round three, and three players who are projected to be drafted somewhere between rounds four through seven. Of course, once a player was picked, they were off the board for everyone. And of course, things got a little chippy.

Here’s a slightly edited version of our conversation to make things a little easier to read. For the full episode, click here or watch on YouTube.

SCHROCK’S FIRST PICK: DARNELL WRIGHT - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - TENNESSEE

Schrock: I've really come around to the idea that when you go back and listen to what Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus said about Braxton Jones and his progression, while they want to bring in competition, drafting a left tackle at nine is not drafting competition. That's just drafting a guy who's going to start. And I think that Darnell Wright is an All-Pro caliber right tackle. Zero sacks last year, 1.7% pressure rate allowed. He dominated Will Anderson. He dominated B.J. Ojulari. And I think the Bears want to give Braxton Jones a full NFL offseason and another full season to see how good he can be.

DAVIS’ FIRST PICK: JALEN CARTER - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - GEORGIA

Davis: I can't help it, man. It's in my blood. It's in my blood. Listen, I'm looking to get this defense going here, so I’m going to take the most talented defensive player. I'm going to go with someone that can get this defense going from the middle. The engine that Matt Eberflus talks about from the middle, to just compromise the offensive line from the center. The closest way to get somewhere is a direct line. And that's where Jalen Carter would be in the three technique.

Schrock: Pull us behind the curtain. Was this a unanimous decision, or was Ian Cunningham grabbing the phone?

Davis: There was some fighting going on but Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus had to make an executive decision.

SHAPIRO’S FIRST PICK: PARIS JOHNSON JR. - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - OHIO STATE

Shapiro: Well, I am running to turn in my draft card because I cannot believe that Paris Johnson Jr. just dropped to me. He's not the most experienced left tackle in this year's draft, but man, the upside is through the roof with this guy. We know the Bears love length, length, length, and this guy's got really long arms. I feel good about moving Braxton Johnson to right tackle, putting Paris Johnson in at left tackle. I mean, it's still a big job for a rookie to come in and be the starting left tackle, but immediately the protection for Justin Fields is that much better. We'll figure out the interior later, whether it's with guys we already have in the room or maybe some guys we're taking in a couple more rounds.

Davis: I have to say, if they turn in their card and Paris Johnson is coming to the Bears, I’m not going to be upset. But in watching a bit more tape, yeah, I see that he's stout and he's there. I see he's not getting beat, but it's only so long before it's like he's collapsing a bit.

Schrock: I think if you look at Paris Johnson's stats in the Big Ten, it's really impressive. Then he played Georgia and the cracks started to show right? A couple of sacks. But still a tremendous player, can’t knock the pick.

SCHROCK’S SECOND PICK: ISAIAH FOSKEY - EDGE - NOTRE DAME

Davis: Don't do this. Don't mess my draft board up, my friend.

Shapiro: Oh, I had him crossed off my draft board already knowing you two.

Schrock: Look, we took some trade calls from Kenneth and decided we just really like Foskey. It's just the guy who screams Bears, right? He's a long, fast edge rusher. He's built to get after the quarterback. He's a sure tackler. They couldn't tackle anyone last year. He's a senior Bowl standout. We know they love Senior Bowl standouts, 12 sacks, 33 pressures last season.

And now (Kenneth is) scrambling. It’s like a real draft. You’re flummoxed.

Davis: The defense was about to be fixed! I had the interior then I had the edge rusher. I’m good! But here you come.

Shapiro: Ken is just wildly unprepared for Plan B here. You gotta have guys lined up.

DAVIS’ SECOND PICK: GERVON DEXTER - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - FLORIDA

Schrock: You son of aー it’s gonna be like that? You’re just gonna take my three-tech? What do you need two three-techniques for?

Davis: It is what it is. I’m going back to Lovie Smith. I’m going with Tommie Harris and Tank Johsnon. Two guys who can play the three technique, since you took away my edge rusher. I’m building it from the inside. Think about the rotation, too.

SHAPIRO’S SECOND PICK: KEEANU BENTON - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - WISCONSIN

Shapiro: I didn’t exactly have this guy plugged in at this spot in the draft, but given the run at the position I’m making the pick now. With Benton it’s just motor, motor, motor. Seems like the perfect Eberflus guy. I addressed the offensive line with the first pick, so I’ve got to address the defensive line here. Is he a nose tackle? Is he a three tech? We're going to figure that out. He can play somewhere on the interior. I know I'm going to get 100% out of Keeanu Benton on every single snap, which is exactly what the Bears want. He's solid at shedding blocks. We're adding some push from the interior, a backfield disruptor.

Schrock: Yeah, I was between Benton and Foskey and I really just took Foskey because I knew I was gonna mess up Ken. I love the pick.

SCHROCK’S THIRD PICK: BYRON YOUNG - EDGE - TENNESSEE

Schrock: He's pretty raw, right? He's a JUCO guy who transferred to Tennessee. But I mean, we're talking work ethic, measurables, really a raw ball of clay, yet nine sacks and 42 pressures last year. Twitchy, explosive, bendy. And I think if you get a guy like Isaiah Foskey, then you can take a gamble on a guy like Byron who might take some time to develop.

DAVIS’ THIRD PICK: JALEN DUNCAN - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - MARYLAND

Davis: That’ll be my tackle. Now we’ll have some competition. We’ll see if he can beat out Braxton Jones. I’m not gonna diss Braxton by saying this kid can come in and take his job, but at least you're strengthening the offensive line. You can at least have him at right tackle if you want to go in that direction.

SHAPIRO’S THIRD PICK: TULI TUIPULOTU - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - USC

Shapiro: Ok, my draft gamble paid off. This is the guy I kind of had slated earlier, but I wanted to be sure to address the interior of the line.

Schrock: SC, we know, we get it.

Shapiro: Listen, you don’t have to be an SC fan to love Tuipulotu. All the dude did was produce as a pass rusher and he's also got positional versatility that we know the Bears love. Some people think his body frame may be better as a three-tech but actually, his pass rushes were more effective from the edge. We're going to figure out inside Halas Hall whether he's a three-tech, or whether he's an edge. We don't care where we put him, we just want him on the field getting after the quarterback. Another big time H.I.T.S. guy, he's going to fit right in with the culture. And you know, the Bears need a ton of help on the defensive line. So going back-to-back with these two dudes, all of a sudden our defensive line is starting to feel a little bit beefier.

SCHROCK’S FOURTH PICK: ZACCH PICKENS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - SOUTH CAROLINA

Schrock: I’m gonna get my three-technique now. Athletic interior guy who really excels shedding blocks and penetrating upfield, which as we know is what the Bears like. They had a formal with them at the combine. 300 lbs., runs a 4.89 40. 1.74 split. 30.5 inch vertical. He is just an athletic marvel and in the third round I love it. So now I've got two edge rushers, a three-technique and a tackle, and we're cruising.

DAVIS’ FOURTH PICK: ZACH HARRISON - EDGE - OHIO STATE

Schrock: Are you sore? Because you’re reaching a lil bit.

Davis: It’s gonna be bad business, because he hasn’t lived up to the Bosas, or to Chase Young. I’ll tell you what happened, I probably would’ve gone with Alex’s guy, Tuli. That’s where I would’ve gone, but Alex got him.

Shapiro: Yeah, I wasn’t gonna let him get past me. He was not making it by one more round.

SHAPIRO’S FOURTH PICK: LUKE WYPLER - CENTER - OHIO STATE

Shapiro: If I’m looking at big needs, do the Bears need another cornerback? 100%. They need to find a guy to play beside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. For me, protecting Justin Fields is paramount. We need to figure out if Justin Fields is the dude and if we're going to pay him. So I'm protecting him. Really athletic center. He gives us a Plan B in case the Cody Whitehair thing doesn't work out right. The Bears say they're going to try Cody Whitehair at center. There's a chance it's great. If so, awesome. If it does work, you still need that guy for the future. If it doesn't work, you need a Plan B. Luke. Wypler checks those boxes. I think he's a good scheme fit in the run game, too.

SCHROCK’S FIFTH PICK: RICKY STROMBERG - CENTER - ARKANSAS

Schrock: First day three pick. Alex kind of just touched on the Cody Whitehair thing. The Bears need a long term fit at center. I don't think they're going to use a top 60 pick. I mean, I probably wouldn't, but Wypler’s a good player. I like Stromberg. High IQ Center. 3000 snaps of experience in the SEC. Nine big time blocks, zero sacks allowed only 11 pressures in two years.

DAVIS’ FIFTH PICK: TERELL SMITH - CORNERBACK - MINNESOTA

Davis: I'm going to go to something that Alex alluded to, and I'm going to get that third cornerback out of the way. Kindle Vildor, not a knock to you, but I feel like to strengthen you, to be just a peg lower. I’m going Big Ten. He’s six feet tall. Now we can keep Kyler in the slot, and as far as the defensive backfield, now maybe we just need some unsigned guys, or guys to just play special teams.

SHAPIRO’S FIFTH PICK: QUAN MARTIN - DEFENSIVE BACK - ILLINOIS

Shapiro: Oh man, I’m breathing a sigh of relief. I was worried when you said Big Ten corner that you were gonna take my guy. Martin kind of fits the Kyler Gordon mold from last year, in the sense that last year Trent McDuffie was the guy at Washington, so Gordon was battle-tested. Same deal here. Devon Witherspoon is this total shutdown corner, so it’s Quan Martin that gets all the work, and I think he’s played pretty well. He's proven himself to be a capable run defender, which we know is important. More importantly, he's got a history of taking the ball away. Over his Fighting Illini career, seven interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That is the ball production we're looking for, folks. Now, I'm not saying this guy is going to come in and be a starter, but he's certainly competing. Iron sharpens iron. Let's see who wins that third job now.

SCHROCK’S SIXTH PICK: JAYDEN REED - WIDE RECEIVER - MICHIGAN STATE

Schrock: Chicago native, came for a top 30 visit. Versatile. Can play slot, play outside, special teams value, explosive athlete, big yards after the catch guy. I know they re-signed Dante Pettis, I think they're going to still take a receiver. Good to get a reliable fourth option that's not just about blocking like EQ.

DAVIS’ SIXTH PICK: KAYSHON BOUTTE - WIDE RECEIVER - LSU

Davis: I’m going wide receiver too. Maybe we can get some of that talent that we thought he would round out at LSU. Maybe the Bears can get that out of him and he could develop in one of their top three receivers and down the line in the future.

Schrock: He was really good his freshman year. People there were like, ‘Oh, that's the next Justin Jefferson, Ja'marr Chase.’ Then he just kind of went away.

Davis: Maybe Matt Eberflus can bring him back.

Schrock: I like it. Great value.

SHAPIRO’S SIXTH PICK: ROSCHON JOHNSON - RUNNING BACK - TEXAS

Shapiro: I’m making this pick because I have a sneaking suspicion he's on my opposing GMs’ draft boards, and I want to get him before they get a chance to. I think the Bears can still add a running back even though they signed D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. They need a David Montgomery type guy, and Johnson is that David Montgomery type guy. He's a really strong runner, doesn't necessarily have the top end speed, but he's hard to bring down. Got a stat for us. His 45% missed tackle rate over the past two years leads all running backs in the country with at least 190 attempts.

I can see it on Josh’s face. He’s mad.

Davis: He did the same thing to me, Alex, so go right ahead.

Shapiro: Hey man, this is how the game works. You gotta know your other GMs. You’ve gotta sense who might be coming off the board and strike while the iron is hot.

Schrock: It’s a good pick. I’m not happy. Red-assed as hell over here. My board is just in tatters now. Alex with the sneak attack. We just got napalmed over here.

SCHROCK’S FINAL PICK: ISRAEL ABANIKANDA - RUNNING BACK - PITT

Schrock: We’re going to go running back Plan B. We're talking explosive, big play guy in the late rounds. 700 yards before contact, 19% forced miss tackle rate. We know the Bears like their one cut and go explosive back. So we don't get Roschon Johnson but we get a twitchy homerun hitter that can pick up the slack when Khalil Herbert has to take a seat. D’Onta Foreman is gone after this year.

DAVIS’ FINAL PICK: CHASE BROWN - RUNNING BACK - ILLINOIS

Davis: 4.43 40-yard dash. Fast. Can be a bellcow and also pass catching. You can perhaps get what you didn’t have in David Montgomery with a guy who can take it to the house if he sees an open spot to take it. I wanted to take a tight end, but when I look at the value and how much he’ll be used, I think later in the sixth, seventh or undrafted we can get (a TE).

SHAPIRO’S FINAL PICK: DAVIS ALLEN - TIGHT END - CLEMSON

Shapiro: I'm definitely pleased to see that run on running backs right after I got my guy. That's exactly what you want to see. You talked about wanting to get a tight end here. I am going to use my last pick to bring in a tight end. Is he the inline blocking tight end? Maybe not. But guess what? We don't need him to be that. We want a guy who can line up in the slot and challenge down the seam and catch contested balls and be a pass catching type tight end. That's what we're getting here. 83 catches, 898 yards, 12 touchdowns for Davis Allen since 2020. Now we've got this great little 12 personnel thing where Cole Kmet can be that inline blocker that is so important in this offense and then we have the pass catcher Davis Allen.

So now we feel good about our running back room, we feel good about our tight ends room, we feel good about the secondary, we addressed the offensive line, we addressed the defensive line. It's high fives all around in our draft room over here.

Schrock: I didn’t address cornerback. I just didn’t like how the board fell to me. I wasn’t going to reach, so we’re going to test the undrafted market and just let Kindle Vildor play that role. As Ryan Poles says, you can’t fill every hole at once.

Davis: I’m upset that you messed with my draft.

Schrock: I know, I know. I’m sorry. I know you were ready. You were doin’ cartwheels. Jalen Carter and Isaiah Foskey.

Davis: I was. We were set.

Shapiro: That’s how it goes though. That’s going to happen.

SCHROCK’S FULL DRAFT:

Darnell Wright

Isaiah Foskey

Byron Young

Zacch Pickens

Ricky Stromberg

Jayden Reed

Israel Abanikanda

DAVIS’ FULL DRAFT:

Jalen Carter

Gervon Dexter

Jalen Duncan

Zach Harrison

Terell Smith

Kayshon Boutte

Chase Brown

SHAPIRO’S FULL DRAFT:

Paris Johnson Jr.

Keeanu Benton

Tuli Tuipulotu

Luke Wypler

Quan Martin

Roschon Johnson

Davis Allen

Who won? Feel free to reach out and let us know.

