Bears mock draft features No. 1 pick trade, again

Another week, another Panthers loss, and another step closer to the Bears controlling the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. If the season ended today, the Bears would actually own two top-five picks due to their own 4-8 record.

While the Bears are technically still “in the hunt” for the playoffs, their chances of making a run for the postseason are really a pipedream. So why not take a look at the upcoming crop of rookie talent to see who may help the team moving forward?

We’ve done several mock drafts already, including scenarios where the Bears select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to take over at quarterback. We’ve also explored what it may look like if the Bears decide to stick with Justin Fields and trade away the No. 1 overall pick for a second year in a row. We’re gonna go down that last route again in this mock draft.

As always, this mock draft is not an attempt to predict what the Bears will actually do when they’re back in the War Room next offseason. That’s impossible. This mock draft is meant as an opportunity to dig into some of the intriguing college prospects this season, and how those players may fit in Chicago.

TRADE!

BEARS SEND NO. 1 OVERALL PICK TO NEW ENGLAND FOR NOS. 2, 66 AND 2025 FOURTH-ROUND PICKS

Rather than moving up for a quarterback in 2021, the Patriots let Mac Jones fall to them. This time they act aggressively to get their guy. Bears GM Ryan Poles had better offers for the No. 1 pick, but he takes a smaller haul to ensure he doesn’t miss on a dynamite player at No. 2.

NO. 2: MARVIN HARRISON JR. - WIDE RECEIVER - OHIO STATE

The Bears opt to build around Fields by drafting the best wide receiver in this year’s class. Harrison Jr. can do it all and beats defenses in a variety of ways. He’s great off the line, he’s a wonderful route runner and boasts phenomenal hands when catching the ball. Beyond the raw talent and technique, Harrison Jr. has also been lauded for his top-notch work ethic and supreme competitive drive. He’s as blue-chip as blue-chip gets. Harrison Jr. and DJ Moore give the Bears a serious one-two punch at wide receiver.

NO. 5: DALLAS TURNER - EDGE - ALABAMA

Turner hasn’t generated the same hype that Will Anderson did last season, but he’s a productive pass rusher in his own right. Turner has the speed to make tackles in pursuit, the side-to-side agility to keep ball carriers in front of him and the strength to shed blocks. Even though he’s listed as an outside linebacker, Turner has plenty of experience rushing with a hand in the dirt, which is important to play defensive end in Matt Eberflus’ scheme. He should be able to make the transition to defensive end without any trouble. Turner leads the Crimson Tide with 10 sacks and 14.5 TFL. Turner is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which recognizes the best defensive player in the nation.

NO. 66: ROD MOORE - SAFETY - MICHIGAN

Eddie Jackson only has one year left on his current deal, and hasn’t been able to stay on the field due to a nagging foot injury, so the Bears need to start thinking about a replacement safety. Right now, Elijah Hicks has been the man to fill in when Jackson is out, but the team will likely want to bring in more young talent to compete for the starting free safety job. Moore has shown the ball-hawking skills that the Bears covet on defense with six interceptions over the past two seasons. His solid 6.8% missed tackle rate will please the defensive coaches too.

NO. 69: JOHNNY WILSON - WIDE RECEIVER - FLORIDA STATE

If the Bears decide to move on from Darnell Mooney this offseason, they’ll need to add a couple of wide receivers, not just Harrison Jr. Wilson entered the season as a potential first-round prospect, but his stock has fallen over the year due to a propensity for drops and some lackluster production. But Poles loves prospects with traits you can’t teach, and Wilson comes in with a monster 6’7”, 237 lbs frame. He uses that body well for contested catches and jump balls. With DJ Moore and Harrison Jr. in the mix, Wilson also has a better chance to thrive as a No. 3 or 4 option.

