Bears’ MNF matchup vs. Patriots will get ManningCast treatment in Week 7

The Chicago Bears have three prime-time games during the 2022 NFL season, including a Week 7 game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The matchup will feature two first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL draft in Justin Fields and Mac Jones, which certainly makes it an enticing game.

So it’s no surprise that Bears-Patriots will get the ManningCast treatment with Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN 2 on Oct. 24It’s one of 10 games that the Mannings will call in 2022.

Bears-Patriots will also air on ESPN, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game.

They're Baaack. Starting Week 1, Peyton/Eli Manning will again headline ESPN and @OmahaProd's Emmy Award-winning 'ManningCast' for "Monday Night Football." Here's preview of Manning brothers' 10-game schedule this year. Look for plenty of big guest on their alternate telecast. pic.twitter.com/TE040pgIht — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 1, 2022

All three of Chicago’s prime-time contests will happen within the first half of the season. The Bears will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and will host the Washington Commanders in Week 6 before this Week 7 game at New England.

