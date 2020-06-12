Bears’ Mitch Trubisky wrong to think he has edge over Nick Foles

I get why Mitch Trubisky thinks he has an advantage over Nick Foles in the Bears' quarterback competition.

Without OTAs, and potentially with fewer preseason games, fewer opportunities exist for Foles to develop rapports with his teammates. Not only has Trubisky played with plenty of 2020's skill position guys, but because he lives in the Chicago area, he's been able to throw with a couple of his teammates.

Among them: Allen Robinson, David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and even free agent signing Demetrius Harris. It's the kind of chemistry building - or enhancing - that usually goes on in OTAs and minicamp, and can't happen over Zoom calls.

"I think because it's a small sample size, I think that advantage goes to me just because I've been the starter here the last two years," Trubisky said. "These are my guys, my teammates and guys I've built super strong relationships over the last two years."

Trubisky's right about his advantage in knowing his teammates. But it's a small advantage.

One that doesn't overcome the larger edge Foles has in the Bears' quarterback battle.

Foles arrived in Chicago with something a little better than a clean slate. Call it a clean slate and a good reputation among the coaches who will decide on the Bears' Week 1 starting quarterback.

That's why it feels like Foles has less to prove in training camp practices and preseason games than Trubisky. And that benefits Foles in a small sample size.

The last two years had to create some level of scar tissue for the coaches - Matt Nagy included - who oversaw Trubisky's downs exceed his ups.

Realistically, Trubisky probably needed all the practice time he could get to convince his coaches the last few years are not predictive for 2020. A strong showing in OTAs and minicamp practices could've created a foundation for Trubisky; instead, Nagy said last month the quarterback competition won't start until players report to Halas Hall.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to on-field performance," Trubisky said. "I think we both know that, the coaches know that and our teammates know that. When it comes down to getting on the field in training camp and competing against our defense, we just want to go out there and be a better offense."

And that's the thing here - Trubisky started 15 games for one of the NFL's worst offenses in 2019. The Bears finished last year worst in the NFL in yards per pass (5.7) and second to last in yards per play (4.7), and averaged the fourth-fewest points per game (17.5).

It's not like Foles lit up the AFC last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars - his 84.6 passer rating (in only four games) was barely higher than Trubisky's 83.0 mark. But there's a certain baked-in trust between Foles and Nagy, who spent 2016 together with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy is close friends with Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, too, who won a Super Bowl with Foles as his quarterback (and MVP).

Plus, the Bears guaranteed Foles $24 million in his restructured contract; they're on the hook for a little over $9 million for Trubisky in 2020 and have no financial obligations to him after this year.

Still, the Bears' best-case outcome of their quarterback competition is for Trubisky to win the job and finally become the guy Ryan Pace hoped he was drafting three years ago. Maybe a "pissed off" Trubisky can take the fire the Foles trade lit and fix the issues that've plagued his career.

But absent of that kind of extreme leap, here's the decision facing Nagy:

Start the guy who's been inconsistent at best over the last two years in Trubisky, or start the guy who lacks experience but who you trust to run your offense?

It'll take a monumental effort from Trubisky to win the job in that regard. And it'll be even tougher for him to win it with fewer opportunities to show he's a changed quarterback.









