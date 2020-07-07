Bears, Mitch Trubisky trolled after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to deal

Alex Shapiro
NBC Sports Chicago

Sometimes the best way to get yourself through a tough time is to laugh it off. They say laughter is the best medicine after all.

So when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension, it's no surprise that many people took to Twitter to clown the Bears.

Warning: do not scroll further unless you have the ability to laugh at a sad situation.

After all of that, this may be how all Bears fans feel on Twitter:

Ok, now that we're through with the put downs, how about a little highlight to help the healing:

