Bears, Mitch Trubisky trolled after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to deal

Sometimes the best way to get yourself through a tough time is to laugh it off. They say laughter is the best medicine after all.

So when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension, it's no surprise that many people took to Twitter to clown the Bears.

Warning: do not scroll further unless you have the ability to laugh at a sad situation.

I know Mahomes is great but you have to wonder if KC will regret locking him up that long before finding out whether or not Mitch Trubisky will come onto the market. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 6, 2020

Spin zone: The Bears are saving $400+ million by drafting Trubisky over Mahomes pic.twitter.com/p92ac4SiDI — David Prince (@runbackdave) July 6, 2020

BREAKING: Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to a 10-year, 503 turnover extension with the Chicago Bears pic.twitter.com/yWkYJTj19U — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) July 6, 2020

Turns out the Bears intentionally took Trubisky to save themselves $500 million. Plus they signed a super bowl winning quarterback for pennies. This gives them plenty of cap room for 12 more tight ends.



The Chiefs took an RB in round one.



Who's truly the smarter franchise?







— Robert Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) July 6, 2020

After all of that, this may be how all Bears fans feel on Twitter:

Ok, now that we're through with the put downs, how about a little highlight to help the healing:

Wait!?!? Mitchell Trubisky hours??? I think so 😎 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/s0QQO9XZlU — Danny (@clutchbryant) July 6, 2020

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' unprecedented rise to NFL stardom can be explained quite simply

