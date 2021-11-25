Bears make mistake on coin toss, before Thanksgiving kickoff

Bears make mistake before Lions game even started originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When things are going as badly as they are for the Bears right now, even the simplest of procedures can have hiccups.

Things got off to a bumpy start for the Bears, even before kickoff. When going out for the coin toss, Christian Jones tried to tell the official that the Bears wanted to defer. Only problem was the Lions had already deferred just seconds earlier.

Credit Fox for going back and giving us the coin toss, which the Bears tried to defer after the Lions deferred: pic.twitter.com/b7DWDaXWjZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2021

By deferring, a team is saying they want to make the choice to receive the ball first in the second half, instead of the first half.

The Bears did get the ball first, but had nothing to show for it. They punted the ball away after running five plays on offense.

