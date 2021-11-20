Bears miss Ravens' top WR, Marquise Brown ruled out

Ravens rule out top wide receiver Marquise Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will miss one of Baltimore's top playmakers when they play this Sunday at Soldier Field. The Ravens announced on Saturday that No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown will not play in Week 11 due to a thigh injury.

The news came on the heels of the Ravens placing star quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the injury report with a non-COVID-19 related illness. If both Brown and Jackson miss the game it would be a huge blow to the Raven’s offense.

The Bears are dealing with serious injury problems of their own. On Friday they announced All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack would undergo season-ending foot surgery. They also placed Danny Trevathan back on the IR, ending his season, and announced Akiem Hicks would be out for Week 11 as well. Beyond that, Allen Robinson is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury, and Eddie Jackson is questionable to play with another hamstring injury.

