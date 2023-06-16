Bears minicamp: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 3

The Chicago Bears concluded their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall. That included the final of three workouts on Thursday.

There was plenty to take away from the final practice, including Justin Fields’ big day, standout days from Robert Tonyan and Dante Pettis, and the offense’s success in the red zone.

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 3 of minicamp, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Thursday:

Notes from Day 3

Quarterback Justin Fields had his sharpest practice of the offseason program to conclude minicamp. That included an impressive touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan in the corner of the end zone.

According to Joseph Herff, Fields went 12-of-15 with his incompletions coming courtesy of a drop by rookie receiver Tyler Scott, receiver Dante Pettis not turning his head quick enough and safety Jaquan Brisker making a great play on the ball.

Eberflus did note that today’s red zone drill was a little different because there wasn’t a full-on rush from the defensive line.

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has climbed the depth chart this offseason, per Josh Schrock. He’s now running with the first team opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

According to Bear Report, Pettis had a strong end to practice, which included two touchdown catches where he beat cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Eberflus said the league sent an official to Halas Hall on Wednesday, where there was a presentation on the sports gambling rules.

Fields is headed to France for a football camp with Deshaun Watson and Jordan Love.

Fields is also looking to bring some wide receivers, tight ends and running backs down to Florida in early July for a workout.

Eberflus said the training camp schedule will be released within the next day or two.

Tyler Scott with a somersault catch

What looks more fun to you? Making a leaping catch then doing a backwards summersault like Tyler Scott? Or getting to swat at balls with a big arm pad thing like WRs coach Tyke Tolbert? pic.twitter.com/i7ijdxmll9 — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) June 15, 2023

Justin Fields throwing on the run

Justin Fields had his sharpest practice of minicamp today, especially in the red zone. Here he is throwing on the run in individual drills. pic.twitter.com/H59bZJ5abW — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) June 15, 2023

Stay on your feet! pic.twitter.com/cSCA3RvtdS — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 15, 2023

Last day of #Bears minicamp, and Justin Fields looked good in red zone drills. We’ll talk to Fields in a bit. I’ll be reporting at 4pm and 6pm. ⁦@670TheScore⁩ pic.twitter.com/I0mbVzVLPi — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 15, 2023

Shuffling into his best minicamp day like a QB1 should before heading off for summer break. ⁦@CHGO_Bears⁩ Show coming up at 1. pic.twitter.com/jiqoOL3Qnz — Mark Carman (@thecarm) June 15, 2023

Matt Eberflus presser

Justin Fields presser

