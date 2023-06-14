Bears minicamp: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 1
The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall. That included the first of three workouts on Tuesday.
There was plenty to take away from the first practice, where the second-team defense got the best of the first-team offense, Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to be the talk of the offseason and Justin Jones reignited the Bears-Packers rivalry.
Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 1 of minicamp, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Tuesday:
Notes from Day 1
The Bears moved practice indoors on Tuesday due to weather conditions.
The second-team defense bested the first-team offense during the two-minute drill.
Rookie Gervon Dexter brought a ton of pressure on the starting offensive line, per Josh Schrock. Dexter got penetration on Teven Jenkins for a sack during the two-minute drill. A few plays later, Dexter also shared a sack with Andrew Billings.
Left tackle Braxton Jones and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright got beat, by Dominique Robinson and Terrell Lewis, respectively, during the two-minute drill.
T.J. Edwards and Eddie Jackson had pass breakups during 7-on-7.
But the Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection continues to thrive in minicamp.
Fields had some nice completions, including threading the needle on a deep completion to receiver Dante Pettis.
Rookie receiver Tyler Scott flashed his speed when he beat Jaylon Jones and hauled in a diving deep reception from P.J. Walker.
The first-team defense had their way with the second-team offense.
The first-team defense also bested the first-team offense. Per Schrock: “The Bears’ defense notched a coverage sack in 7-on-7, which sent the entire defensive sideline into a frenzy as Johnson, Stevenson, Gordon, Jackson, Brisker, Edwards, and Tremaine Edmunds locked up the first-team offense.”
Velus Jones beat Jaylon Johnson is 7-on-7. Per Schrock: “The second-year receiver broke in and quickly snapped back outside for a quick completion from Fields.”
Fields and Cole Kmet had a nice hook-up. Per Schrock: “Fields and Kmet did link up on a deep cross to the left side. Fields dropped it in a bucket, with Edmunds and Jackson both closing quickly.”
Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell dropped an interception from Fields.
Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick rotated at center, but Whitehair remains the starter, per Eberflus.
The Bears had perfect attendance at minicamp, although players like Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Jack Sanborn and Terell Smith didn’t practice.
DJ Moore
DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/7F0Amt71UK
— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 13, 2023
Eddie Jackson back at full speed
Take a look at Eddie Jackson running full speed in individual drills.
He participated more in practice today than he did last week. pic.twitter.com/dc5Ox132FY
— Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) June 13, 2023
Eddie Jackson seems to be back to full speed after his foot injury. pic.twitter.com/WEwtoULXGW
— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 13, 2023
Eddie Jackson moving around well at Bears mandatory minicamp, back from his lisfranc injury.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Jt81wweyGF
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 13, 2023
Quarterbacks
Was trying to get Fields. But as a bonus, got Nathan Peterman doing push-ups in individual warmups. pic.twitter.com/sARaTacaPj
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 13, 2023
Warm-ups
Minicamp practice No. 1 is in the books. Couple attendance notes (we’ll know shortly if any absences are excused or not)
Not present: Darnell Mooney, Terell Smith, Jalyn Holmes, Sterling Weatherford
Present but not practicing: Chase Claypool, Jack Sanborn, Chase Allen, Joe Reed pic.twitter.com/muXkxIkEUa
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 13, 2023
Day 1 of Bears mandatory minicamp from Halas.
Notable participation notes:
-Darnell Mooney absent
-Chase Claypool present but not practicing
-Jack Sanborn present but not practicing pic.twitter.com/26vf0N5HFU
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 13, 2023
Matt Eberflus presser
Eddie Jackson, Nate Davis pressers
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]