Bears minicamp: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 1

The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall. That included the first of three workouts on Tuesday.

There was plenty to take away from the first practice, where the second-team defense got the best of the first-team offense, Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to be the talk of the offseason and Justin Jones reignited the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 1 of minicamp, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Tuesday:

Notes from Day 1

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DJ Moore

Eddie Jackson back at full speed

Take a look at Eddie Jackson running full speed in individual drills. He participated more in practice today than he did last week. pic.twitter.com/dc5Ox132FY — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) June 13, 2023

Eddie Jackson seems to be back to full speed after his foot injury. pic.twitter.com/WEwtoULXGW — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 13, 2023

Eddie Jackson moving around well at Bears mandatory minicamp, back from his lisfranc injury.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Jt81wweyGF — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 13, 2023

Quarterbacks

Was trying to get Fields. But as a bonus, got Nathan Peterman doing push-ups in individual warmups. pic.twitter.com/sARaTacaPj — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 13, 2023

Warm-ups

Day 1 of Bears mandatory minicamp from Halas. Notable participation notes:

-Darnell Mooney absent

-Chase Claypool present but not practicing

-Jack Sanborn present but not practicing pic.twitter.com/26vf0N5HFU — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 13, 2023

Matt Eberflus presser

Eddie Jackson, Nate Davis pressers

