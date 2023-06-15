Bears minicamp: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 2
The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall. That included the second of three workouts on Wednesday.
There was plenty to take away from the second practice, including the offense finding success in the two-minute drill, Noah Sewell getting opportunities in place of an injured Jack Sanborn, and there’s a new swagger about the Bears.
Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 2 of minicamp, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Wednesday:
Notes from Day 2
Justin Fields started practice with an interception, where Jaquan Brisker returned it for a score.
But things got a lot better for Fields after, which Josh Schrock described as “arguably his best stretch of the offseason phase.” That included some nice throws to Robert Tonyan and, surprise, DJ Moore.
After the offense failed to convert during the two-minute drill Tuesday, they bounced back with a successful series to end Wednesday’s practice. Fields led the Bears down the field, including some passes to Cole Kmet, Trestan Ebner and DJ Moore drew pass interference in the end zone to set them up for the game-winning field goal.
Fields and Moore once again had the play of the day on Wednesday, where Fields found Moore on a deep ball down the left sideline. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks were in coverage, but Fields fit the ball between both defenders for the completion.
With Jack Sanborn sidelined as he recovers from an ankle injury, rookie Noah Sewell is getting “a good amount of Sanborn’s reps” in base defense with the first team.
Last season, the Bears installed Bermuda Blue grass at Soldier Field. The Bears tested out new Bermuda Blue grass on Practice Field 2 during Wednesday’s practice to help get a better feel.
Justin Fields
QBs weren’t throwing routes on air during the open shooting window so this video of Justin Fields rolling out and throwing to a member of the equipment staff will have to do. pic.twitter.com/wtERfWkIdC
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2023
Matt Eberflus presser
DeMarcus Walker, Robert Tonyan, Teven Jenkins pressers
