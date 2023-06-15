Bears minicamp: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 2

The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall. That included the second of three workouts on Wednesday.

There was plenty to take away from the second practice, including the offense finding success in the two-minute drill, Noah Sewell getting opportunities in place of an injured Jack Sanborn, and there’s a new swagger about the Bears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 2 of minicamp, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Wednesday:

Notes from Day 2

Advertisement

Justin Fields

QBs weren’t throwing routes on air during the open shooting window so this video of Justin Fields rolling out and throwing to a member of the equipment staff will have to do. pic.twitter.com/wtERfWkIdC — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2023

Matt Eberflus presser

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire